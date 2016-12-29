Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Beginning C++ Game Programming - Part 1
By John Horton
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: December 2016
Run time: 6 hours 5 minutes

Learn C++ from scratch and get started building your very own games

About This Video

  • This course offers a fun way to learn modern C++ programming while building exciting 2D games
  • A beginner-friendly guide offering a fast-paced but engaging approach to game development
  • Immerse yourself in building a wide variety of desktop games that gradually increase in complexity

In Detail

This video course is all about offering you a fun introduction to the world of game programming, C++, and the OpenGL-powered SFML using three fun, fully-playable games. These games are an addictive frantic two-button tapper, a multi-level zombie survival shooter, and a split-screen multiplayer puzzle-platformer.

We will start with the very basics of programming, such as variables, loops, and conditions, and you will become more skillful with each game as you move through the key C++ topics, such as OOP (Object-Orientated Programming), C++ pointers, and an introduction to the Standard Template Library. While building these games, you will also learn exciting game programming concepts such as particle effects, directional sound (spatialization), OpenGL programmable Shaders, spawning thousands of objects, and more.

