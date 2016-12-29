Beginning C++ Game Programming - Part 1

|
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: December 2016
Run time: 6 hours 5 minutes
|
Learn C++ from scratch and get started building your very own games
About This Video
- This course offers a fun way to learn modern C++ programming while building exciting 2D games
- A beginner-friendly guide offering a fast-paced but engaging approach to game development
- Immerse yourself in building a wide variety of desktop games that gradually increase in complexity
In Detail
This video course is all about offering you a fun introduction to the world of game programming, C++, and the OpenGL-powered SFML using three fun, fully-playable games. These games are an addictive frantic two-button tapper, a multi-level zombie survival shooter, and a split-screen multiplayer puzzle-platformer.
We will start with the very basics of programming, such as variables, loops, and conditions, and you will become more skillful with each game as you move through the key C++ topics, such as OOP (Object-Orientated Programming), C++ pointers, and an introduction to the Standard Template Library. While building these games, you will also learn exciting game programming concepts such as particle effects, directional sound (spatialization), OpenGL programmable Shaders, spawning thousands of objects, and more.
- C++, SFML, Visual Studio, and Starting the First Game
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Opening a Window using SFML 05m 22s
-
The Main Game Loop 04m 33s
-
Drawing the Game Background 03m 35s
-
Handling Errors 03m 29s
- Variables, Operators, and Decisions – Animating Sprites
-
C++ Variables 06m 01s
-
Manipulating Variables 03m 03s
-
Adding Clouds, a Tree, and a Buzzing Bee 05m 00s
-
Random Numbers 03m 23s
-
Making Decisions with if and else 05m 14s
-
Timing 04m 13s
-
Moving the Clouds and the Bee 06m 34s
- C++ Strings, SFML Time, Player Input, and HUD
-
Pausing and Restarting the Game 03m 41s
-
C++ Strings, SFML Text, and Font 03m 17s
-
Adding a Score and a Message 06m 35s
-
Adding a Time Bar 06m 07s
- Loops, Arrays, Switch, Enumerations, and Functions – Implementing Game Mechanics
-
Loops 05m 03s
-
Arrays 04m 05s
-
Making Decisions with switch 01m 48s
-
Class enumerations 02m 12s
-
Getting Started with Functions 10m 36s
-
Growing the Branches 08m 08s
- Collisions, Sound, and End Conditions – Making the Game Playable
-
Preparing and Drawing the Player and Other Sprites 03m 11s
-
Handling the Player's Input 08m 46s
-
Handling Death 01m 49s
-
Simple Sound FX 03m 46s
-
Improving the Game and the Code 02m 07s
- Object-Oriented Programming, Classes, and SFML Views
-
Planning and Starting the Zombie Arena Game 07m 22s
-
Object-Oriented Programming 16m 21s
-
Building Player - The First Class 21m 28s
-
Controlling the Game Camera with SFML View 04m 28s
-
Starting the Zombie Arena Game Engine 05m 07s
-
Managing the Code Files 01m 45s
-
Starting Coding the Main Game Loop 08m 08s
- C ++ References, Sprite Sheets, and Vertex Arrays
-
C++ References 06m 37s
-
SFML Vertex Arrays and Sprite Sheets 08m 00s
-
Creating a Randomly Generated Scrolling Background 08m 18s
-
Using the Background 02m 43s
- Pointers, the Standard Template Library, and Texture Management
-
Getting Started with Pointers 09m 29s
-
Working with Pointers 08m 31s
-
The Standard Template Library 08m 10s
-
The TextureHolder Class 05m 57s
-
Building a Horde of Zombies 10m 13s
-
Creating a Horde and Bringing It Back to Life 09m 36s
-
Using the TextureHolder Class for All Textures 02m 30s
- Collision Detection, Pickups, and Bullets
-
Coding the Bullet Class 11m 02s
-
Making the Bullets Fly 07m 49s
-
Giving the Player a Cross-Hair 02m 41s
-
Coding a Class for Pickups 11m 57s
-
Using the Pickup Class 03m 02s
-
Detecting Collisions 08m 12s
- Layering Views and Implementing the HUD
-
Adding All the Text and HUD Objects 04m 26s
-
Updating the HUD Each Frame 03m 24s
-
Drawing the HUD, and the Home, and Level-Up Screens 02m 43s
- Sound Effects, File I/O, and Finishing the Game
-
Saving and Loading the High-Score 03m 13s
-
Preparing Sound Effects 01m 32s
-
Leveling Up 02m 40s
-
Restarting the Game 01m 04s
-
Playing the Rest of the Sounds 03m 14s
