Demystify the complexities (and understand the aspects) of JavaServer Faces Scopes and Navigation
About This Video
Learn about the different aspects and types of scope in JavaServer Faces
Unleash the power of the three golden rules and also understand tips and tricks for JSF scopes
Master navigation in JavaServer Faces and also explore the different types of navigation technique
In Detail
This JSF Scopes and Navigation video is dedicated to helping you master how to control communication aspects in JSF. Definitely, communication is the core of a JSF application and is one of the main aspects that dictate its architecture. You will learn how to identify the main parts and understand how they communicate with one another and with the end user.
Learn and understand different scopes and their specific functionalities. Master the three golden rules. Find the logic relating views and outcomes. Differentiate between implicit and explicit navigation techniques. Absorb tips and tricks for navigation in JSF. Understand conditional navigation and also learn about declarative and programmatic conditional navigation. Investigate the null and void outcomes of conditional navigation. Learn about preemptive navigation. Implement <h:button/> and <h:link/> and also use query parameters in preemptive navigation. Understand how to access navigation handlers, and configure navigation handler and navigation cases.
This video is exactly what you need to build communication aspects and obtain the knowledge that is essential in order to decide what to use, and when and how to use it, depending on your application. This JSF Scopes and Navigation video will act as a platform from which to grow your knowledge and also increase your understanding of the topic.
Anghel Leonard is a senior Java developer with more than 13 years of experience in Java SE, Java EE, and related frameworks. He has written and published more than 50 articles about Java technologies and more than 500 tips and tricks for many websites that are dedicated to programming. In addition, he has written the following books:
Tehnologii XML XML în Java, Albastra
Jboss Tools 3 Developer's Guide, Packt Publishing
JSF 2.0 Cookbook, Packt Publishing
JSF 2.0 Cookbook: LITE, Packt Publishing
Pro Java 7 NIO.2, Apress
Pro Hibernate and MongoDB, Apress
Currently, Anghel is developing web applications using the latest Java technologies on the market (EJB 3.0, CDI, Spring, JSF, Struts, Hibernate, and so on). Over the past two years, he's focused on developing rich Internet applications for geographic information systems.