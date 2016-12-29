Larger Cover JSF Scopes and Navigation By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: December 2016 Run time: 3 hours 15 minutes Demystify the complexities (and understand the aspects) of JavaServer Faces Scopes and Navigation About This Video Learn about the different aspects and types of scope in JavaServer Faces

Unleash the power of the three golden rules and also understand tips and tricks for JSF scopes

Master navigation in JavaServer Faces and also explore the different types of navigation technique

In Detail

This JSF Scopes and Navigation video is dedicated to helping you master how to control communication aspects in JSF. Definitely, communication is the core of a JSF application and is one of the main aspects that dictate its architecture. You will learn how to identify the main parts and understand how they communicate with one another and with the end user. Learn and understand different scopes and their specific functionalities. Master the three golden rules. Find the logic relating views and outcomes. Differentiate between implicit and explicit navigation techniques. Absorb tips and tricks for navigation in JSF. Understand conditional navigation and also learn about declarative and programmatic conditional navigation. Investigate the null and void outcomes of conditional navigation. Learn about preemptive navigation. Implement <h:button/> and <h:link/> and also use query parameters in preemptive navigation. Understand how to access navigation handlers, and configure navigation handler and navigation cases. This video is exactly what you need to build communication aspects and obtain the knowledge that is essential in order to decide what to use, and when and how to use it, depending on your application. This JSF Scopes and Navigation video will act as a platform from which to grow your knowledge and also increase your understanding of the topic.

JSF and CDI Scopes
The Course Overview 03m 31s
JSF Versus CDI Scopes 06m 31s
Request Scope 11m 09s
Session Scope 11m 00s
View Scope 11m 54s
Application Scope 10m 46s
Custom Scope 12m 28s
None Scope 06m 20s
Conversation Scope 08m 17s
Flow Scope 27m 14s
Flow Scope (Continue) 16m 33s
Dependent and Singleton Pseudo-Scopes 08m 04s
Final Scopes Aspects 07m 08s

Implicit / Explicit Navigation
The Three Golden Rules of Use 04m 15s
Logic of Views and Outcomes 16m 53s
Implicit Versus Explicit Navigation 03m 17s
Tips and Tricks 06m 32s

Conditional Navigation
Introduction 02m 34s
Declarative Conditional Navigation 03m 00s
Programmatic Conditional Navigation 03m 24s
The Null and Void Outcome 02m 28s

Preemptive Navigation
Using <h:link/> and <h:button/> 03m 06s
Using Query Parameters 01m 53s

Programmatic Navigation
Introduction (API) 02m 55s
Examples 04m 17s

Title: JSF Scopes and Navigation
By: Anghel Leonard
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Formats: Video
Video: Run time: 3 hours 15 minutes

Anghel Leonard

Anghel Leonard is a senior Java developer with more than 13 years of experience in Java SE, Java EE, and related frameworks. He has written and published more than 50 articles about Java technologies and more than 500 tips and tricks for many websites that are dedicated to programming. In addition, he has written the following books:

Tehnologii XML XML în Java, Albastra

Jboss Tools 3 Developer's Guide, Packt Publishing

JSF 2.0 Cookbook, Packt Publishing

JSF 2.0 Cookbook: LITE, Packt Publishing

Pro Java 7 NIO.2, Apress

Jboss Tools 3 Developer's Guide, Packt Publishing

JSF 2.0 Cookbook, Packt Publishing

JSF 2.0 Cookbook: LITE, Packt Publishing

Pro Java 7 NIO.2, Apress

Pro Hibernate and MongoDB, Apress

Currently, Anghel is developing web applications using the latest Java technologies on the market (EJB 3.0, CDI, Spring, JSF, Struts, Hibernate, and so on). Over the past two years, he's focused on developing rich Internet applications for geographic information systems.