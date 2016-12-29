Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
JSF Scopes and Navigation
By Anghel Leonard
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: December 2016
Run time: 3 hours 15 minutes

Demystify the complexities (and understand the aspects) of JavaServer Faces Scopes and Navigation

About This Video

  • Learn about the different aspects and types of scope in JavaServer Faces
  • Unleash the power of the three golden rules and also understand tips and tricks for JSF scopes
  • Master navigation in JavaServer Faces and also explore the different types of navigation technique

In Detail

This JSF Scopes and Navigation video is dedicated to helping you master how to control communication aspects in JSF. Definitely, communication is the core of a JSF application and is one of the main aspects that dictate its architecture. You will learn how to identify the main parts and understand how they communicate with one another and with the end user.

Learn and understand different scopes and their specific functionalities. Master the three golden rules. Find the logic relating views and outcomes. Differentiate between implicit and explicit navigation techniques. Absorb tips and tricks for navigation in JSF. Understand conditional navigation and also learn about declarative and programmatic conditional navigation. Investigate the null and void outcomes of conditional navigation. Learn about preemptive navigation. Implement <h:button/> and <h:link/> and also use query parameters in preemptive navigation. Understand how to access navigation handlers, and configure navigation handler and navigation cases.

This video is exactly what you need to build communication aspects and obtain the knowledge that is essential in order to decide what to use, and when and how to use it, depending on your application. This JSF Scopes and Navigation video will act as a platform from which to grow your knowledge and also increase your understanding of the topic.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $124.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
This item is not available.
 