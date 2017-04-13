Product Management in Practice

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

The rhetoric of product management is often focused on big wins, but the reality often consists of incremental gains, difficult conversations, and practical compromises. Precious little information is available about the day-to-day work of product management—what it actually looks and feels like and how people in this practice need to do to succeed at this work.

This practical book fills that gap with a new approach that focuses on CORE connective skills—communication, organization, research, execution—that a product manager must excel at every day. Often written off as mere "soft skills", these CORE skills can be the difference between a team that launches successful products on time and a team that struggles through stagnation and disappointment.

Because this book addresses practical, real-world skills and scenarios, you don’t need any prior technical knowledge or expertise to get started.