Product Management in Practice

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.
The rhetoric of product management is often focused on big wins, but the reality often consists of incremental gains, difficult conversations, and practical compromises. Precious little information is available about the day-to-day work of product management—what it actually looks and feels like and how people in this practice need to do to succeed at this work.
This practical book fills that gap with a new approach that focuses on CORE connective skills—communication, organization, research, execution—that a product manager must excel at every day. Often written off as mere "soft skills", these CORE skills can be the difference between a team that launches successful products on time and a team that struggles through stagnation and disappointment.
Because this book addresses practical, real-world skills and scenarios, you don’t need any prior technical knowledge or expertise to get started.
Learn what you need to do in your day-to-day work to succeed at product management
Examine case studies from working product managers, including specific, actionable strategies for communication and stakeholder management
Get high-level guidelines for evaluating product development processes
Chapter 1The Practice of Product Management
Chapter 2The CORE Connective Skills of Product Management
Chapter 3Showing Up Curious
Chapter 4The Art of Egregious Overcommunication
Chapter 5Achieving Stakeholder Alignment
Chapter 6Talking to Customers
Chapter 7Interpreting Metrics and Analytics
Chapter 8Painless Prioritization and Realistic Roadmaps
Chapter 9Navigating “Agile”: When to Follow the Rules, and When to Change the Rules
Chapter 10What to Do When It’s All Falling Apart
AppendixAnonymized Stories from Working Product Managers
Matt LeMay is the co-founder of Constellate Data, a consultancy that helps companies bring human depth and dimension back to their data. In his work as a technology communicator, Matt has developed and led product management and data strategy workshops for companies like GE, American Express, Pfizer, McCann, and Johnson & Johnson. Previously, Matt worked as Senior Product Manager at music startup Songza (acquired by Google), and Head of Consumer Product at Bitly. Matt is also a musician, recording engineer, and the author of a book about singer-songwriter Elliott Smith.