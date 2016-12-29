Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Learning QlikView® 12
By B. Diane Blackwood
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: December 2016
Run time: 1 hour 47 minutes

Build powerful BI solutions with the finest BI tool on the market

About This Video

  • Get to grips with the new features of the latest version of QlikView
  • Build an application that fulfills the D.A.R (Dashboard, Analysis, and Report) approach suggested by Qlik
  • Learn essential features such as modifying scripts, joining tables, and automatic concatenation

In Detail

Application development is a fundamental task for developers. QlikView provides impressive UI Functions to design and customize applications to meet developers’ and organizational needs.

This video course introduces the Business Intelligence platform, Qlikview, and demonstrates to viewers how to leverage the system ultimately to conduct and deliver data analysis on business data. The viewers will learn how to build an application that fulfils the D.A.R (Dashboard, Analysis and Report) approach suggested by Qlik.

The course will start with introducing viewers to the QlikView platform and how to set up their own project. It will take them through document elements and how to create a connection with multiple datasources. The course will guide users in creating Analysis Reports, Adding Visualizations and also tips & tricks on improving them. Users will learn how to optimise their Data Models by using advanced Script Functions.

By the end of the course, the viewers will have a good grounding in QlikView and find it easy to create and analyse reports.

