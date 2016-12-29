Build powerful BI solutions with the finest BI tool on the market
About This Video
Get to grips with the new features of the latest version of QlikView
Build an application that fulfills the D.A.R (Dashboard, Analysis, and Report) approach suggested by Qlik
Learn essential features such as modifying scripts, joining tables, and automatic concatenation
In Detail
Application development is a fundamental task for developers. QlikView provides impressive UI Functions to design and customize applications to meet developers’ and organizational needs.
This video course introduces the Business Intelligence platform, Qlikview, and demonstrates to viewers how to leverage the system ultimately to conduct and deliver data analysis on business data. The viewers will learn how to build an application that fulfils the D.A.R (Dashboard, Analysis and Report) approach suggested by Qlik.
The course will start with introducing viewers to the QlikView platform and how to set up their own project. It will take them through document elements and how to create a connection with multiple datasources. The course will guide users in creating Analysis Reports, Adding Visualizations and also tips & tricks on improving them. Users will learn how to optimise their Data Models by using advanced Script Functions.
By the end of the course, the viewers will have a good grounding in QlikView and find it easy to create and analyse reports.
Using the If Statement or Inline Load to Create New Data 08m 21s
Creating a Master Calendar table 14m 22s
Solving Circular References 11m 41s
Learning Tables Concatenation Usage 09m 36s
Learning QlikView® 12
B. Diane Blackwood
Packt Publishing
Video
December 2016
1 hour 47 minutes
B. Diane Blackwood
B. Diane Blackwood has worked as a consultant implementing business intelligence and corporate performance management solutions since 2005. She has extensive experience in multiple industries (micro-electronics to heavy equipment manufacturing, medical, legal, and various retail industries) implementing BI and CPM solutions. In 2010, she worked with El Camino Hospital creating data warehouse/data marts to feed QlikView, a "social business discovery" software. When working closely with Dr. Michael Gallagher, formerly Director of Informatics at El Camino Hospital, his enthusiasm for the uses of QlikView in analyzing hospital and medical data "infected" her.
Diane and her husband, Bob, moved from Chicago to Albuquerque in June 2012. He took early retirement from the City Colleges of Chicago, and they have had Albuquerque on their short list of retirement locations since 1997.
In the past, Diane has written several biographic encyclopedia articles including articles on Charles Babbage, Erving Goffman, and Isaac Asimov.