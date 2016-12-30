Django by Example

Create your own line of successful web applications with Django

Learn Django by building four fully-functional, real-world web applications from scratch

Develop powerful web applications quickly using the best coding practices

Integrate other technologies into your application with clear, step-by-step explanations and comprehensive example code

Django is a powerful Python web framework designed to develop web applications quickly, from simple prototypes to large-scale projects. Django encourages clean, pragmatic design, and provides developers with a comprehensive set of tools to build scalable web applications. This video will walk you through the creation of four professional Django projects, teaching you how to solve common problems and implement best practices.

The video begins by showing you how to build a blog application, before moving on to developing a social image bookmarking website, an online shop, and an e-learning platform. You will learn how to build a search engine and implement a user activity stream. Furthermore, you will create a recommendation engine, an e-commerce coupon system, and a content management system.

The video will also teach you how to enhance your applications with AJAX, create RESTful APIs, and setup a production environment for your Django projects. After going through this video, you will have a good understanding of how Django works and how to integrate it with other technologies to build practical, advanced web applications.