Unity 5.x by Example

Get the most up-to-date resource on Unity 5.x with a comprehensive discussion of all the new features of Unity 5.x

Understand the core concepts surrounding Unity5 game development with this power-packed hands-on guide

Brush up your existing game development skills and create games that have a brilliant game play using the excellent examples in this video course

Unity is an exciting and popular engine in the game industry. Throughout this course, you’ll learn how to use Unity by making four fun game projects, from shooters and platformers to exploration and adventure games. This easy-to-follow course will help you quickly learn how to use Unity in a practical context, step-by-step, by making real-world game projects. Even if you have no previous experience of Unity, this video course will help you understand the tool set in depth.

