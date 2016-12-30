Building an RPG with Unity 5.x

Unleash the full potential of Unity to build a fully playable, high-quality multiplayer RPG

About This Video

Learn to build a multiplayer real-time strategy game from scratch using Unity

Gain knowledge of Unity’s UI system to build complex user interfaces

See how to build and customize your framework for your RPG games

In Detail

Unity is one of the most cutting-edge game engines in the world. Developers are looking for the best ways to create games of any genre in the engine. This comprehensive course on building an RPG with Unity teaches you high-end techniques currently used in developing modern games—tips, tricks, and techniques that can be applied to your own role RPG.

We begin with an introduction to and the fundamentals of RPG games. Moving further, you will learn the necessary parts of building an RPG, such as structuring the game environment, customizing characters, controlling the camera, and designing other attributes such as inventory, weapons, and so on.

We’ll also explore designing levels of the game, adding more features to it, and making the game more interesting. You will see how to get around the obstacle of networking in Unity and be able to implement Multi-Player mode for your RPG games.By the end of the video, you will be able to build upon core the RPG framework elements to create your own game experience.