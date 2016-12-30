Larger Cover Apache Spark 2 for Beginners By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: December 2016 Run time: 5 hours 38 minutes Take your first steps in developing large-scale distributed data processing applications using Apache Spark 2 About This Video Get introduced to the recently released Apache Spark 2 framework

Leverage the capabilities of various Spark components to perform efficient data processing, machine learning and graph processing

A practical tutorial aimed at absolute beginners to get them up and running with Apache Spark In Detail Spark is one of the most widely-used large-scale data processing engines and runs extremely fast. It is a framework that has tools that are equally useful for application developers as well as data scientists.This book starts with the fundamentals of Spark 2 and covers the core data processing framework and API, installation, and application development setup. Then the Spark programming model is introduced through real-world examples followed by Spark SQL programming with DataFrames. An introduction to SparkR is covered next. Later, we cover the charting and plotting features of Python in conjunction with Spark data processing. After that, we take a look at Spark's stream processing, machine learning, and graph processing libraries. The last chapter combines all the skills you learned from the preceding chapters to develop a real-world Spark application.By the end of this video, you will be able to consolidate data processing, stream processing, machine learning, and graph processing into one unified and highly interoperable framework with a uniform API using Scala or Python. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Spark Fundamentals The Course Overview 04m 30s An Overview of Apache Hadoop 05m 50s Understanding Apache Spark 05m 13s Installing Spark on Your Machines 13m 48s Spark Programming Model Functional Programming with Spark and Understanding Spark RDD 08m 44s Data Transformations and Actions with RDDs 05m 21s Monitoring with Spark 04m 01s The Basics of Programming with Spark 20m 30s Creating RDDs from Files and Understanding the Spark Library Stack 06m 38s Spark SQL Understanding the Structure of Data and the Need of Spark SQL 09m 38s Anatomy of Spark SQL 05m 08s DataFrame Programming 12m 00s Understanding Aggregations and Multi-Datasource Joining with SparkSQL 08m 32s Introducing Datasets and Understanding Data Catalogs 07m 53s Spark Programming with R The Need for Spark and the Basics of the R Language 08m 09s DataFrames in R and Spark 02m 57s Spark DataFrame Programming with R 04m 42s Understanding Aggregations and Multi- Datasource Joins in SparkR 04m 11s Spark Data Analysis with Python Charting and Plotting Libraries and Setting Up a Dataset 03m 59s Charts, Plots, and Histograms 05m 36s Bar Chart and Pie Chart 07m 45s Scatter Plot and Line Graph 04m 53s Spark Stream Processing Data Stream Processing and Micro Batch Data Processing 08m 36s A Log Event Processor 16m 22s Windowed Data Processing and More Processing Options 07m 26s Kafka Stream Processing 10m 43s Spark Streaming Jobs in Production 09m 09s Spark Machine Learning Understanding Machine Learning and the Need of Spark for it 06m 22s Wine Quality Prediction and Model Persistence 10m 43s Wine Classification 05m 57s Spam Filtering 07m 07s Feature Algorithms and Finding Synonyms 06m 54s Spark Graph Processing Understanding Graphs with Their Usage 04m 35s The Spark GraphX Library 10m 09s Graph Processing and Graph Structure Processing 09m 44s Tennis Tournament Analysis 05m 34s Applying PageRank Algorithm 03m 30s Connected Component Algorithm 04m 39s Understanding GraphFrames and Its Queries 09m 31s Designing Spark Applications Lambda Architecture 04m 47s Micro Blogging with Lambda Architecture 07m 13s Implementing Lambda Architecture and Working with Spark Applications 08m 19s Coding Style, Setting Up the Source Code, and Understanding Data Ingestion 09m 09s Generating Purposed Views and Queries 05m 53s Understanding Custom Data Processes 06m 12s Title: Apache Spark 2 for Beginners By: Rajanarayanan Thottuvaikkatumana Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 5 hours 38 minutes Rajanarayanan Thottuvaikkatumana Rajanarayanan Thottuvaikkatumana, Raj, is a seasoned technologist with more than 23 years of software development experience at various multinational companies. He has lived and worked in India, Singapore, and the USA, and is presently based out of the UK. His experience includes architecting, designing, and developing software applications. He has worked on various technologies including major databases, application development platforms, web technologies, and big data technologies. Since 2000, he has been working mainly in Java related technologies, and does heavy-duty server-side programming in Java and Scala. He has worked on very highly concurrent, highly distributed, and high transaction volume systems. Currently he is building a next generation Hadoop YARN-based data processing platform and an application suite built with Spark using Scala. Raj holds one master's degree in Mathematics, one master's degree in Computer Information Systems and has many certifications in ITIL and cloud computing to his credit. Raj is the author of Cassandra Design Patterns - Second Edition, published by Packt.When not working on the assignments his day job demands, Raj is an avid listener to classical music and watches a lot of tennis.