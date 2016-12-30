Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Apache Spark 2 for Beginners
By Rajanarayanan Thottuvaikkatumana
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: December 2016
Run time: 5 hours 38 minutes

Take your first steps in developing large-scale distributed data processing applications using Apache Spark 2

About This Video

  • Get introduced to the recently released Apache Spark 2 framework
  • Leverage the capabilities of various Spark components to perform efficient data processing, machine learning and graph processing
  • A practical tutorial aimed at absolute beginners to get them up and running with Apache Spark

In Detail

Spark is one of the most widely-used large-scale data processing engines and runs extremely fast. It is a framework that has tools that are equally useful for application developers as well as data scientists.This book starts with the fundamentals of Spark 2 and covers the core data processing framework and API, installation, and application development setup. Then the Spark programming model is introduced through real-world examples followed by Spark SQL programming with DataFrames. An introduction to SparkR is covered next. Later, we cover the charting and plotting features of Python in conjunction with Spark data processing. After that, we take a look at Spark's stream processing, machine learning, and graph processing libraries. The last chapter combines all the skills you learned from the preceding chapters to develop a real-world Spark application.By the end of this video, you will be able to consolidate data processing, stream processing, machine learning, and graph processing into one unified and highly interoperable framework with a uniform API using Scala or Python.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
