Introduction to MySQL

This course teaches you how to create a stand-alone MySQL database and how to add, change, delete, and query data within that database. You'll develop a basic understanding of relational databases and gain hands-on experience with the typical software tools application developers, business analysts, and database report writers use to create and work with MySQL databases.



When you complete this course, not only will you know how to use MySQL, you'll also have a good understanding of the world's dominant relational database management systems developed by Oracle, Sybase, Microsoft, and IBM. Become familiar with relational databases and the distinctions between SQL and MySQL

Gain hands-on experience creating and querying MySQL databases

Discover how to use functions, create indexes, and summarize data

Understand how to do complex SQL queries and optimize a database's performance

Explore comparison and logical operators, pattern matching, joins, and subqueries

Know how to modify database data using SQL, and how to create and use views

Learn the processes and software used in the world's leading RDMS systems Steve Perry teaches database design, MySQL, and the web development stack at Palomar College near San Diego. He's worked in IT and software development since 1977, holds a Master's degree in Education with an emphasis on adult education and online training, and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles, including "Learning SQL For Oracle" and "Dynamic Web Design with PHP and MySQL". Steve Perry teaches database design, MySQL, and the web development stack at Palomar College near San Diego. He's worked in IT and software development since 1977, holds a Master's degree in Education with an emphasis on adult education and online training, and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles, including "Learning SQL For Oracle" and "Dynamic Web Design with PHP and MySQL".