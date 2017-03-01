Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Learn How to Create and Work With MySQL Databases
Introduction to MySQL
By Steve Perry
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Run time: 3 hours 13 minutes

This course teaches you how to create a stand-alone MySQL database and how to add, change, delete, and query data within that database. You'll develop a basic understanding of relational databases and gain hands-on experience with the typical software tools application developers, business analysts, and database report writers use to create and work with MySQL databases.

When you complete this course, not only will you know how to use MySQL, you'll also have a good understanding of the world's dominant relational database management systems developed by Oracle, Sybase, Microsoft, and IBM.

  • Become familiar with relational databases and the distinctions between SQL and MySQL
  • Gain hands-on experience creating and querying MySQL databases
  • Discover how to use functions, create indexes, and summarize data
  • Understand how to do complex SQL queries and optimize a database's performance
  • Explore comparison and logical operators, pattern matching, joins, and subqueries
  • Know how to modify database data using SQL, and how to create and use views
  • Learn the processes and software used in the world's leading RDMS systems
Steve Perry teaches database design, MySQL, and the web development stack at Palomar College near San Diego. He's worked in IT and software development since 1977, holds a Master's degree in Education with an emphasis on adult education and online training, and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles, including "Learning SQL For Oracle" and "Dynamic Web Design with PHP and MySQL".
