Designing Distributed Systems
Patterns and Paradigms for Scalable, Reliable Services
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: March 2018
Pages: 166
In the race to compete in today’s fast-moving markets, large enterprises are busy adopting new technologies for creating new products, processes, and business models. But one obstacle on the road to digital transformation is placing too much emphasis on technology, and not enough on the types of processes technology enables. What if different lines of business could build their own services and applications—and decision-making was distributed rather than centralized?
This report explores the concept of a digital business platform as a way of empowering individual business sectors to act on data in real time. Much innovation in a digital enterprise will increasingly happen at the edge, whether it involves business users (from marketers to data scientists) or IoT devices. To facilitate the process, your core IT team can provide these sectors with the digital tools they need to innovate quickly.
This report explores:
- Key cultural and organizational changes for developing business capabilities through cross-functional product teams
- A platform for integrating applications, data sources, business partners, clients, mobile apps, social networks, and IoT devices
- Creating internal API programs for building innovative edge services in low-code or no-code environments
- Tools including Integration Platform as a Service, Application Platform as a Service, and Integration Software as a Service
- The challenge of integrating microservices and serverless architectures
- Event-driven architectures for processing and reacting to events in real time
You’ll also learn about a complete pervasive integration solution as a core component of a digital business platform to serve every audience in your organization.