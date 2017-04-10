Developing SQL Databases - Exam 70-762 Certification

Microsoft exam 70-762 is one of two exams you must pass to earn a Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) SQL 2016 Database Development certification. This comprehensive course covers the material included in the 70-762 exam, moving you one step closer to the goal of becoming a true database professional. Taught in a friendly, easy-to-understand style by long time database development expert Mark Long, this course works for those new to the world of SQL databases, as well as those just needing a review.

Understand how to design and operate on-premise and cloud-based SQL databases

Gain the skill required to build and implement databases across an enterprise

Learn about database file creation, data types, and tables

Discover how to plan, create, and optimize indexes

See the proper methods used for ensuring data integrity and data availability

Learn about implementing views, stored procedures, and functions

Understand how to manage transactions and locks

Mark Long is a long term contributor to O'Reilly Media having authored more than a dozen book and video titles including CompTIA Security+ SY0-401 (2014 Objectives), Windows Presentation Foundation Basics, Learning Windows PowerShell, and Securing Windows Networks. Mark holds many certifications including Microsoft's MCSE, MCDBA, and MCT; and as the head of his own consulting company, he solves IT issues for numerous Fortune 500 companies.