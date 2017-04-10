Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Prepare to Take the Microsoft 70-762 Exam and Work Towards Your MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Development Certification
Larger Cover
Developing SQL Databases - Exam 70-762 Certification
Prepare to Take the Microsoft 70-762 Exam and Work Towards Your MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Development Certification
By Mark Long
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 8 hours 39 minutes

Microsoft exam 70-762 is one of two exams you must pass to earn a Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) SQL 2016 Database Development certification. This comprehensive course covers the material included in the 70-762 exam, moving you one step closer to the goal of becoming a true database professional. Taught in a friendly, easy-to-understand style by long time database development expert Mark Long, this course works for those new to the world of SQL databases, as well as those just needing a review.

  • Understand how to design and operate on-premise and cloud-based SQL databases
  • Gain the skill required to build and implement databases across an enterprise
  • Learn about database file creation, data types, and tables
  • Discover how to plan, create, and optimize indexes
  • See the proper methods used for ensuring data integrity and data availability
  • Learn about implementing views, stored procedures, and functions
  • Understand how to manage transactions and locks
Mark Long is a long term contributor to O'Reilly Media having authored more than a dozen book and video titles including CompTIA Security+ SY0-401 (2014 Objectives), Windows Presentation Foundation Basics, Learning Windows PowerShell, and Securing Windows Networks. Mark holds many certifications including Microsoft's MCSE, MCDBA, and MCT; and as the head of his own consulting company, he solves IT issues for numerous Fortune 500 companies.
Table of Contents
Product Details
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $149.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
This item is not available.
Safari Books Online - Watch it now >
 