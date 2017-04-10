Developing SQL Databases - Exam 70-762 Certification

Prepare to Take the Microsoft 70-762 Exam and Work Towards Your MCSA: SQL 2016 Database Development Certification
By Mark Long
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 8 hours 39 minutes
Microsoft exam 70-762 is one of two exams you must pass to earn a Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) SQL 2016 Database Development certification. This comprehensive course covers the material included in the 70-762 exam, moving you one step closer to the goal of becoming a true database professional. Taught in a friendly, easy-to-understand style by long time database development expert Mark Long, this course works for those new to the world of SQL databases, as well as those just needing a review.
Understand how to design and operate on-premise and cloud-based SQL databases
Gain the skill required to build and implement databases across an enterprise
Learn about database file creation, data types, and tables
Discover how to plan, create, and optimize indexes
See the proper methods used for ensuring data integrity and data availability
Learn about implementing views, stored procedures, and functions
Understand how to manage transactions and locks
Mark Long is a long term contributor to O'Reilly Media having authored more than a dozen book and video titles including CompTIA Security+ SY0-401 (2014 Objectives), Windows Presentation Foundation Basics, Learning Windows PowerShell, and Securing Windows Networks. Mark holds many certifications including Microsoft's MCSE, MCDBA, and MCT; and as the head of his own consulting company, he solves IT issues for numerous Fortune 500 companies.