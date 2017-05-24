The Safari platform now includes self assessments. Learn more
The What, Where, When, and How of Large-Scale Data Processing
Streaming Systems
The What, Where, When, and How of Large-Scale Data Processing
By Tyler Akidau, Slava Chernyak, Reuven Lax
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2017
Pages: 100

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Streaming data is a big deal in big data these days, and for good reason. Businesses crave ever more timely data, and streaming is a good way to achieve lower latency. Plus, streaming is a much easier way to tame the massive, unbounded data sets that are increasingly common today.

Expanded from co-author Tyler Akidau’s popular series of blog posts "Streaming 101" and "Streaming 102", this practical book shows data engineers, data scientists, and developers how to work with streaming or event-time data in a conceptual and platform-agnostic way. You’ll go from "101"-level understanding of stream processing to a nuanced grasp of the what, where, when, and how of processing real-time data streams.

Dive deep into topics including watermarks and windowing, as well as state and timers in the context of stream processing. Although the book uses Apache Beam code snippets to make examples concrete, it presents a general and broad explanation of streaming that's not tied to a specific framework.

