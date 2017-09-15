Cloud Native Infrastructure
Patterns for Scalable Infrastructure and Applications in a Dynamic Environment
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: November 2017
Pages: 160
Cloud native infrastructure is more than servers, network, and storage in the cloud—it is as much about operational hygiene as it is about elasticity and scalability. In this book, you’ll learn practices, patterns, and requirements for creating infrastructure that meets your needs, capable of managing the full life cycle of cloud native applications.
Justin Garrison and Kris Nova reveal hard-earned lessons on architecting infrastructure from companies such as Google, Amazon, and Netflix. They draw inspiration from projects adopted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), and provide examples of patterns seen in existing tools such as Kubernetes.
With this book, you will:
- Understand why cloud native infrastructure is necessary to effectively run cloud native applications
- Use guidelines to decide when—and if—your business should adopt cloud native practices
- Learn patterns for deploying and managing infrastructure and applications
- Design tests to prove that your infrastructure works as intended, even in a variety of edge cases
- Learn how to secure infrastructure with policy as code