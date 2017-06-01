See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
Techniques for Leading and Moderating Effective Collaboration Sessions
Mastering Meetings and Workshops with the Whiteboard
Techniques for Leading and Moderating Effective Collaboration Sessions
By Jorge Arango, Brian O'Kelley, Chris Baum
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2017
Run time: 2 hours 42 minutes

Whiteboards can be an ideal tool to help people solve problems in groups. They can also be a mess of unintelligible scribbles. This course diagrams a path toward whiteboarding genius. Developed for product managers and designers, you'll see the best techniques for moderating and leading effective collaboration sessions using the whiteboard as your primary tool. Viewers will learn how to properly prepare for and effectively lead a meeting with instruction on organizing information on-the-fly, basic drawing techniques, generating new ideas, and dealing with issues. You'll also learn how to share meeting results, build a shareback deck, and facilitate a shareback meeting.

  • See how effective leaders create agendas and decide on session participants
  • Learn the distinctions between two types of collaborative meetings: informative and generative
  • Discover the secrets of in-session information capture and pattern identification
  • Explore the best techniques for documenting processes on-the-fly
  • Understand how to synthesize a whiteboard session and share it with others

Jorge Arango, Brian O’Kelley, and Chris Baum are partners at Futuredraft, an Oakland, CA based experience design consultancy that solves complex problems using co-creation. The three combine their deep backgrounds (65+ years of combined experience) in design strategy, information architecture, and UX design to craft business solutions for clients like Google, Ford, Fox, and GE.

