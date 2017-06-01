Larger Cover Mastering Meetings and Workshops with the Whiteboard Techniques for Leading and Moderating Effective Collaboration Sessions By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: June 2017 Run time: 2 hours 42 minutes Whiteboards can be an ideal tool to help people solve problems in groups. They can also be a mess of unintelligible scribbles. This course diagrams a path toward whiteboarding genius. Developed for product managers and designers, you'll see the best techniques for moderating and leading effective collaboration sessions using the whiteboard as your primary tool. Viewers will learn how to properly prepare for and effectively lead a meeting with instruction on organizing information on-the-fly, basic drawing techniques, generating new ideas, and dealing with issues. You'll also learn how to share meeting results, build a shareback deck, and facilitate a shareback meeting. See how effective leaders create agendas and decide on session participants

Learn the distinctions between two types of collaborative meetings: informative and generative

Discover the secrets of in-session information capture and pattern identification

Explore the best techniques for documenting processes on-the-fly

Introduction Welcome: Mastering Meetings and Workshops with the Whiteboard 01m 57s What Problem Does a Course on Using the Whiteboard in Meetings and Workshops Solve? 01m 54s Why Focus on the Whiteboard as a Collaboration Tool in Meetings and Workshops? 01m 51s Why Do Whiteboards Work for Collaboration? 02m 42s The Importance of Space and Materials for Collaboration and Effective Meetings 01m 12s Why Have This Meeting At All? 01m 16s Types of Collaboration Sessions 01m 16s How Long Should A Collaboration Session Last? 01m 05s Mastering Meetings and Workshops with the Whiteboard 01m 12s Preparing for the Session Preparing for a Collaboration Session Utilizing a Whiteboard 00m 41s Setting the Agenda for a Collaboration Session 01m 17s Walking Through a Standard Collaboration Session Agenda Template for an Effective Meeting 02m 34s Who Should Participate in a Collaboration Session? 02m 02s Setting the Right Context for Effective Collaborative Meetings 02m 21s The Ideal Whiteboard for an Effective, Collaborative Meeting 05m 04s Utilizing Pin-Up Space for an Effective, Collaborative Meeting 02m 20s Utilizing Horizontal Surface for a Collaborative, Effective Meeting 02m 28s Utilizing Technology for a Collaborative, Effective Meeting 03m 14s Planning Downtime and Bio Breaks for Effective Meetings 02m 03s Strategies for Remote Participants in Collaborative, Effective Meetings 01m 55s Choosing Collaboration Materials for Effective Meetings 07m 41s Preparing for A Collaborative Session Utilizing a Whiteboard 01m 12s During the Session Overview: How to Run and Participate in Collaborative, Effective Meetings 01m 03s Preparing Yourself for a Collaborative, Effective Meeting 01m 52s Kicking off the Collaboration Session 02m 54s How to Capture Information On-the-Fly in Your Meetings 05m 41s How to Ask Pertinent Questions and Keep Things Rolling in Your Meetings 01m 25s Identifying Emergent Patterns During Meetings 06m 31s How to Structure Stickies On-the-Fly in Meetings 11m 34s Basic Drawing Techniques in Meetings and Collaborative Sessions 07m 54s Utilizing Linear Diagrams for Collaboration in Meetings 08m 44s Utilizing Circular Diagrams for Collaboration in Meetings 06m 43s Utilizing Venn Diagrams for Collaboration in Meetings 03m 32s Utilizing Triangular Diagrams for Collaboration in Meetings 03m 57s Utilizing Hierarchical Diagrams for Collaboration in Meetings 04m 35s Utilizing Affinity Diagrams for Collaboration in Meetings 06m 16s Utilizing Matrix Diagrams for Collaboration in Meetings 06m 07s Utilizing Visual Vocabularies for Collaboration in Meetings 04m 58s Documenting the Process During Meetings 02m 02s Reflecting on Captures in Meetings 02m 54s Generating New Ideas in Collaboration Sessions 03m 53s Reflecting and Iterating on Generative Work During Collaboration 04m 03s Dealing with Issues during Collaboration in Meetings 03m 02s Wrapping Up a Collaboration Session or Meeting 01m 44s How to Run and Participate in Collaborative, Effective Meetings 01m 21s After the Session Overview: Wrapping up a Collaboration Session, Workshop, or Meeting 00m 53s Synthesis of the Session: Making Sense of the Meeting You Just Had 01m 39s Building a Shareback Deck for Meetings 03m 43s Facilitating a Shareback Meeting 03m 27s Collaboration Session, Workshop, or Meeting Course Wrap-Up 00m 47s

Jorge Arango Jorge Arango is a partner in Futuredraft, an experience design consultancy that solves complex problems using co-creation. He's based in Oakland, CA. Jorge has been designing and producing information environments for over 20 years, and has served as president and director of the Information Architecture Institute. He's also one of the co-authors of Information Architecture for the Web and Beyond, the fourth edition of O'Reilly's celebrated "polar bear" book, and has produced a video tutorial about information architecture for O'Reilly. Brian O'Kelley Brian O'Kelley is one of the three original founders of Futuredraft. In his 27-year career, he's worked on numerous large scale projects —as a consultant, subject matter expert, and creative director. He shares a deep passion and excitement with his Futuredraft colleagues for facilitating workshops and collaborative design sessions. Together, they have guided numerous clients and design teams through large-scale projects and business transformations. Brian has had a lifelong obsession with technology, old and new. At the age of nine he started a small computer game company that often tested the limits of his TI-994A computer (with 4K RAM extension). He builds and drives vintage Alfa Romeo cars and takes joy in recycling steel-framed, lugged bicycles for himself and friends. Chris Baum By displaying a knack for creating elegant solutions in complex environments throughout his 19-year career, Chris Baum has distinguished himself as a master design craftsman. Experience design has evolved in recent years. Gone are the days of the lone genius going off into a cloister and emerging with the fully-formed solution. Today's experiences are too complex for such solo exploration, requiring the in-flight alignment of the organization and its customers for successful outcomes. Thus, the need for designers to be true experts of live capture and facilitation. Chris started his design journey as a design strategist with Charles Schwab and as a user experience product manager with E*TRADE. Since then, he has extended that experience as a designer and consultant for complex projects in healthcare, broadcast media, transportation, big data/business intelligence, and utilities. Chris is also a founding partner of Futuredraft.