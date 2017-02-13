Ansible 2 for Beginners

Automate manual tasks for your organization with ease using the highly reliable Ansible 2

About This Video

Get acquainted with using Ansible 2 features like playbooks, modules and various testing strategies

Show the level of flexibility and durability that Ansible offers to any operator, administrator or general consumer.

Increase the functionality of your infrastructure by integrating with Cloud platforms like AWS and OpenStack

In Detail

Ansible is one of the most popular tools in the open source orchestration and automation space. This simple, agent-less tool can conquer almost any automation task. Whether you want to manage an entire cloud region, configure network devices, or orchestrate configuration changes across Linux or Windows machines, Ansible is up to the challenge.

In this course, you will get started with Ansible 2.0, including its installation, the problems it solves, and more. We will also walk through creating your very first playbooks. You’ll understand the power of variables and quickly be able to manage environments and implement strategies. You will find out how to integrate with different cloud platforms and be introduced to Ansible Galaxy and Tower, which are Ansible's enterprise tooling for supporting large-scale infrastructure.

By the end of this course, you will be well versed in the basics of Ansible and be able to automate your organizational infrastructure easily.