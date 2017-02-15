Machine Learning with Open CV and Python

Analyze and understand your data with the power and simplicity of Python
About This Video
Prepare your data for analysis and use it to implement regression, clustering, and more
Put to use the machine learning modules offered by OpenCV
Build superior machine learning models with the help of OpenCV using this easy-to-follow course
In Detail
OpenCV is a library of programming functions mainly aimed at real-time computer vision. This course will show you how machine learning is great choice to solve real-word computer vision problems and how you can use the OpenCV modules to implement the popular machine learning concepts.
The video will teach you how to work with the various OpenCV modules for statistical modelling and machine learning. You will start by preparing your data for analysis, learn about supervised and unsupervised learning, and see how to implement them with the help of real-world examples. The course will also show you how you can implement efficient models using the popular machine learning techniques such as classification, regression, decision trees, K-nearest neighbors, boosting, and neural networks with the aid of C++ and OpenCV.
Joe Minichino is a computer vision engineer for Hoolux Medical by day and a developer of the NoSQL database LokiJS by night. On weekends, he is a heavy metal singer/songwriter. He is a passionate programmer who is immensely curious about programming languages and technologies and constantly experiments with them. At Hoolux, Joe leads the development of an Android computer vision-based advertising platform for the medical industry.
Born and raised in Varese, Lombardy, Italy, and coming from a humanistic background in philosophy (at Milan's Università Statale), Joe has spent his last 11 years living in Cork, Ireland, which is where he became a computer science graduate at the Cork Institute of Technology.