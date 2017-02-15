Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Machine Learning with Open CV and Python
By Joe Minichino
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: February 2017
Run time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Analyze and understand your data with the power and simplicity of Python

About This Video

  • Prepare your data for analysis and use it to implement regression, clustering, and more
  • Put to use the machine learning modules offered by OpenCV
  • Build superior machine learning models with the help of OpenCV using this easy-to-follow course

In Detail

OpenCV is a library of programming functions mainly aimed at real-time computer vision. This course will show you how machine learning is great choice to solve real-word computer vision problems and how you can use the OpenCV modules to implement the popular machine learning concepts.

The video will teach you how to work with the various OpenCV modules for statistical modelling and machine learning. You will start by preparing your data for analysis, learn about supervised and unsupervised learning, and see how to implement them with the help of real-world examples. The course will also show you how you can implement efficient models using the popular machine learning techniques such as classification, regression, decision trees, K-nearest neighbors, boosting, and neural networks with the aid of C++ and OpenCV.

