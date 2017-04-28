Introduction to the Amazon Elasticsearch Service

Amazon Elasticsearch Service (ES) is a specific implementation of the Elasticsearch big data search engine. In this course, you'll explore Amazon ES, discover its quirks, and learn to use it to search and analyze data on AWS clusters. Designed for software developers with a basic understanding of Elasticsearch, the course walks you through several examples of importing and analyzing both text data and log data on a real Amazon ES domain.

Learn to provision an ES domain, secure it, and spin up an Elasticsearch cluster

Understand how to import static data using a REST API

Discover how to import streaming data with Amazon's Lambda service or with Logstash

Explore ways to search data using REST and analyze data using Kibana

Frank Kane spent almost a decade at Amazon and IMDb developing and managing the personalization technology that delivers product recommendations to hundreds of millions of customers. Frank holds 17 patents in the fields of distributed computing, data mining, and machine learning; and runs the VR company Sundog Software. He is the author of multiple titles on big data, Spark, MapReduce, and Python, including O'Reilly's "Analyzing Big Data with Hadoop, AWS, and EMR".