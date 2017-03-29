Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Using Your Data to Drive Business Value
Larger Cover
How Today's Data Technologies Change Business
Using Your Data to Drive Business Value
By John Akred, Edd Wilder-James, Scott Kurth
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Run time: 38 minutes

What do data technologies like Machine Learning, Docker, Spark, and Notebooks really mean and what business opportunities do they provide? What constraints do you face and what decisions must you make when designing an internal data platform architecture that can take advantage of these new data technologies? This video answers the questions businesses must know in order to profit from these new data technologies.

  • Discover what today's new data technologies mean and how they might benefit your business
  • Learn how data strategy drives new tech choices and data architecture design
  • Understand the business criteria for making the choice to move ahead with new data technology
Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $19.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
 