Devising a Modern Data Strategy

Using Your Data to Drive Business Value
By John Akred, Edd Wilder-James, Scott Kurth
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Run time: 48 minutes

"How do you know your strategy is successful?" may sound like a trite question, but unless you understand your goals, you'll never know whether you've achieved them or not. From helping you determine the business imperatives that underpin your goals to defining the roadmap that leads to tactical decision-making, this course walks you through the complete process for creating a modern data strategy.

  • Learn about mapping business objectives to re-usable workloads and data gap assessments
  • Understand how to prioritize data projects, form a roadmap, and create a project action plan
  • Hear about PetSmart's successful data strategy and the process used to generate it
