Larger Cover Devising a Modern Data Strategy Using Your Data to Drive Business Value By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Run time: 48 minutes "How do you know your strategy is successful?" may sound like a trite question, but unless you understand your goals, you'll never know whether you've achieved them or not. From helping you determine the business imperatives that underpin your goals to defining the roadmap that leads to tactical decision-making, this course walks you through the complete process for creating a modern data strategy. Learn about mapping business objectives to re-usable workloads and data gap assessments

Understand how to prioritize data projects, form a roadmap, and create a project action plan

What Is A Successful Data Strategy? 03m 13s Data Strategy Method 07m 21s Assessing Data Gaps 10m 27s A Retail Example 06m 55s Development And Implementation 14m 33s Data Strategy Summary 05m 50s Title: Devising a Modern Data Strategy By: John Akred , Edd Wilder-James , Scott Kurth Publisher: O'Reilly Media

John Akred John Akred wants to start a revolution in data science. He believes so strongly in the new opportunities created by digitization to drive value for business with data that he cofounded a company, Silicon Valley Data Science, to lead the way in doing just that. John is dedicated to helping organizations become more data-driven. With over 15 years of experience in advanced analytical applications and architecture, John's deep expertise and dynamic engineering leadership make him a highly in-demand speaker and consultant. Whether or not you already see yourself as a revolutionary or rabble-rouser, his infectious passion and business acuity will give you a taste for disruption with a solid grounding in how to successfully lead the way to the future. Edd Wilder-James Edd Wilder-James is a respected voice in the worlds of data, open source, and the web. He was a founding chair of O'Reilly's Strata + Hadoop World conference, the central industry event for big data and data science. The founding Editor of the Big Data Journal, he has also written regularly for Forbes, the IBM Data Magazine, and O'Reilly Radar. Bringing together deep technical know-how with market understanding, Edd has both the breadth and depth to make sense of information technology and its trajectory. He has deep roots in open source software, as a contributor, speaker, and author, and served as program chair for the O'Reilly Open Source Convention (OSCON) conference for half a decade. Scott Kurth Scott Kurth is an expert in defining data strategies and architectures that enable differentiated business growth. With over 20 years of experience advising clients on the impact of technological change, he typically works with CIOs, CTOs, and heads of business. His background in architecture and engineering allows him to combine deep technical knowledge with a broad perspective, which he focuses on creating business value. Prior to Silicon Valley Data Science, Scott was Director of the Data Insights R&D practice within Accenture Technology Labs, where he was responsible for tracking emerging data technologies, analyzing their transformational potential, and using it to influence technology strategy for both Accenture and its clients.