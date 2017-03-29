Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Using Your Data to Drive Business Value
Becoming a Data-Driven Business
By John Akred, Edd Wilder-James, Scott Kurth
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Run time: 32 minutes

A powerful data-driven enterprise organizes itself around the ability to create value quickly. Becoming such an enterprise requires executive ownership of the data strategy, the willingness to accept organizational change, modern technology, and a commitment to experimentation. This video describes how you can drive your business to meet these requirements.

  • Explore the benefits of being a data-driven "Experimental Enterprise" capable of innovation
  • Learn about the organizational changes you may require to successfully execute on data strategy
  • Discover why, how, and when a data driven business decides to hire a Chief Data Officer
