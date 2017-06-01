Designing for How People Think
Using Brain Science to Build Better Products
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 240
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Understanding the mind of a customer is essential for any product or service designer. True, some designers can perceive what their customers need or want, but in the era of artificial intelligence, augmented cognition, and "thinking" designs, intuition isn’t enough.
With this practical guide, you’ll learn how different regions of the human brain create multifaceted and multi-model experiences. Once you grasp this concept, you’ll not only learn how to collect the right data that customers need to understand an experience, but also how to put that data to the best use.
- Understand the inner workings of customers’ minds to deliver competitive augmented reality, AI, and thinking products
- Learn key brain systems involved in generating an experience through a product or service
- Collect the right data to understand the entirety of an experience and put that data to the best use
- Learn concrete ways to improve your products or services based on psychology and neuroscience
- Bridge the gaps between cognitive science, UX, behavior change, AI, and augmented reality