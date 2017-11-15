Web Scraping with Python, 2nd Edition
Collecting More Data from the Modern Web
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2018
Pages: 308
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
If programming is magic then web scraping is surely a form of wizardry. By writing a simple automated program, you can query web servers, request data, and parse it to extract the information you need. The expanded edition of this practical book not only introduces you web scraping, but also serves as a comprehensive guide to scraping almost every type of data from the modern web.
Part I focuses on web scraping mechanics: using Python to request information from a web server, performing basic handling of the server’s response, and interacting with sites in an automated fashion. Part II explores a variety of more specific tools and applications to fit any web scraping scenario you’re likely to encounter.
- Parse complicated HTML pages
- Develop crawlers with the Scrapy framework
- Learn methods to store data you scrape
- Read and extract data from documents
- Clean and normalize badly formatted data
- Read and write natural languages
- Crawl through forms and logins
- Scrape JavaScript and crawl through APIs
- Use and write image-to-text software
- Avoid scraping traps and bot blockers
- Use scrapers to test your website