Web Scraping with Python, 2nd Edition
Collecting More Data from the Modern Web
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 300
Learn web scraping and crawling techniques to access unlimited data from any web source in any format. With this practical guide, you’ll learn how to use Python scripts and web APIs to gather and process data from thousands—or even millions—of web pages at once.
Ideal for programmers, security professionals, and web administrators familiar with Python, this book not only teaches basic web scraping mechanics, but also delves into more advanced topics, such as analyzing raw data or using scrapers for frontend website testing. Code samples are available to help you understand the concepts in practice.
- Learn how to parse complicated HTML pages
- Traverse multiple pages and sites
- Get a general overview of APIs and how they work
- Learn several methods for storing the data you scrape
- Download, read, and extract data from documents
- Use tools and techniques to clean badly formatted data
- Read and write natural languages
- Crawl through forms and logins
- Understand how to scrape JavaScript
- Learn image processing and text recognition