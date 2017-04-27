Larger Cover Introduction to Amazon Alexa Skill Development Understanding Alexa and How to Write, Test, and Deploy Your First Alexa Application By Terren Peterson Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 59 minutes Amazon's Alexa is the world's most popular voice activated digital assistant. More than seven million Alexa-ready devices are in use, and more than ten thousand Alexa voice applications - aka Alexa skills - have already been published. In this course, Alexa Champion Terren Peterson explains the underlying architecture of the Alexa platform and then shows you, step-by-step, how to create an Alexa skill and get it published onto the Alexa platform, where it could be used by millions of people. Discover the Amazon Developer Services portal and harness it to build your first Alexa application

Explore the AWS Lambda platform that hosts the Alexa apps used by the general public

Master each phase of the entire Alexa software development lifecycle

Learn about interaction models, intent schemas, Lambda function testing, and more

Understand the basics of creating a voice user interface (VUI) Terren Peterson is a 2016 Alexa Champion, this is a designation Amazon awards each year to just a handful of Alexa developers worldwide. He's created many Alexa skills, including "Hurricane Center", a skill providing tropical storm information based on NOAA data. An experienced technologist with multiple AWS certifications, Terren is the head of Platform Engineering for the Retail and Direct Bank Business at Capital One, where he leads the bank's transition to cloud technologies. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introduction Welcome To The Course 01m 37s About The Author 00m 52s Alexa Architecture Overview Amazon Hardware Review 02m 03s Alexa Platform Overview 02m 48s What Is A Skill? 04m 08s Interaction Model Overview 03m 40s Request Response Model Overview 05m 00s How To Write Your First Alexa App Creating An Amazon Developer Account 01m 51s Choosing A Skill Name 03m 26s Creating The Intent Schema 00m 54s Identifying Sample Utterances 03m 05s Authoring Publishing Information 04m 41s Creating An Amazon Web Services Account 02m 05s Authoring Your First Lambda Function 05m 13s Testing Your Application Establishing Test Conditions 00m 54s Using The Developer Console To Unit Test 03m 52s How To Unit Test A Lambda Function 02m 17s Using An Actual Device To Test With Your Voice 01m 01s How To Check For Errors Within Lambda 01m 29s Deploying Your Application Skill Certification Process 01m 03s How To Submit Your Skill For Approval 02m 04s Receiving User Feedback 02m 08s Tracking Skill Usage 02m 14s Conclusion Wrap Up And Thank You 01m 02s Title: Introduction to Amazon Alexa Skill Development By: Terren Peterson Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

