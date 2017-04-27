Introduction to Amazon Alexa Skill Development

Understanding Alexa and How to Write, Test, and Deploy Your First Alexa Application
By Terren Peterson
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 59 minutes
Amazon's Alexa is the world's most popular voice activated digital assistant. More than seven million Alexa-ready devices are in use, and more than ten thousand Alexa voice applications - aka Alexa skills - have already been published. In this course, Alexa Champion Terren Peterson explains the underlying architecture of the Alexa platform and then shows you, step-by-step, how to create an Alexa skill and get it published onto the Alexa platform, where it could be used by millions of people.
Discover the Amazon Developer Services portal and harness it to build your first Alexa application
Explore the AWS Lambda platform that hosts the Alexa apps used by the general public
Master each phase of the entire Alexa software development lifecycle
Learn about interaction models, intent schemas, Lambda function testing, and more
Understand the basics of creating a voice user interface (VUI)
Terren Peterson is a 2016 Alexa Champion, this is a designation Amazon awards each year to just a handful of Alexa developers worldwide. He's created many Alexa skills, including "Hurricane Center", a skill providing tropical storm information based on NOAA data. An experienced technologist with multiple AWS certifications, Terren is the head of Platform Engineering for the Retail and Direct Bank Business at Capital One, where he leads the bank's transition to cloud technologies.