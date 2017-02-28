Larger Cover Basic Kudu Installation, API Usage, and SQL Integration Hands-On Experience in Kudu Setup, Data Management, API Usage, and Apache Impala SQL Integration By Ryan Bosshart Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: February 2017 Run time: 23 minutes Apache Kudu is a required skill in the Big Data world because it addresses problems that are difficult or impossible to implement on current generation Hadoop storage technologies. Big data developers, architects, and engineers looking to add this skill can do so with this easy to understand hands-on exploration of Kudu's basics.



The course shows you how to install the Kudu quickstart and set up an environment, explains the essentials of Kudu data management, and introduces Apache Impala, the low-latency distributed SQL query engine for the Hadoop ecosystem. It also demonstrates how the Kudu-Impala combination allows fast analytics without losing real-time updating abilities, and explains how to use Kudu's Java APIs to create, read, and update data. Master the basics of Kudu quickly and easily by using it in a hands-on environment

Understand the Kudu installation options and the basics of Kudu data management

Learn to integrate Impala with Kudu and gain experience using Kudu's Java API

Upgrade your ability to do fast analytics by learning the fundamentals of Kudu architecture. Ryan Bosshart is a Principal Systems Engineer at Cloudera, where he leads a specialized team focused on Hadoop ecosystem storage technologies such as HDFS, Hbase, and Kudu. An architect and builder of large-scale distributed systems since 2006, Ryan is co-chair of the Twin Cities Spark and Hadoop User Group. He speaks about Hadoop technologies at conferences throughout North America and holds a degree in computer science from Augsburg College. Ryan Bosshart is a Principal Systems Engineer at Cloudera, where he leads a specialized team focused on Hadoop ecosystem storage technologies such as HDFS, Hbase, and Kudu. An architect and builder of large-scale distributed systems since 2006, Ryan is co-chair of the Twin Cities Spark and Hadoop User Group. He speaks about Hadoop technologies at conferences throughout North America and holds a degree in computer science from Augsburg College. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Welcome To The Course 00m 20s About The Author 01m 27s How To Access Your Working Files 01m 15s Kudu Installation 03m 06s Creating A Table And Inserting Data In Kudu 06m 22s Querying Data In Kudu 04m 28s Using The Kudu API 06m 58s Title: Basic Kudu Installation, API Usage, and SQL Integration By: Ryan Bosshart Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

