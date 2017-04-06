Training, Evaluating, and Tuning Deep Neural Network Models with TensorFlow-Slim
Advanced Topics in Training, Evaluating, and Tuning Deep Neural Network Models
By Marvin Bertin
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 1 hour 12 minutes
This course builds on the training in Marvin Bertin's "Introduction to TensorFlow-Slim", which covered the basic concepts and uses of the TensorFlow-Slim (TF-Slim) API. In a series of lessons designed for learners with basic machine learning knowledge and some previous TensorFlow experience, you'll explore many of TF-Slim's most advanced features; using them to build and train sophisticated deep learning models.
As you work through the examples, you'll come to appreciate TF-Slim's primary benefit: Its ability to enable the work of machine learning while avoiding code complexity, a significant problem in the world of increasingly deep neural networks.
Learn to construct and customize losses functions for regression, classification, and multi-task problems
Discover how to combine various metrics and use them to measure model performance
Understand how to automate training and evaluation routines
Learn how to train and evaluate a convolutional neural network model
See how you can improve model performance by using fine-tuning on pre-trained models
Gain experience using transfer learning for new predictive tasks
Marvin Bertin is a data scientist with Driver, a San Francisco based biotech startup. Before that, he worked as a deep learning researcher for the AI company Skymind. Marvin holds degrees in Data Science and Mechanical Engineering, has authored a number of courses on deep learning, and is a speaker at machine learning and deep learning conferences.