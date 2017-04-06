Larger Cover Training, Evaluating, and Tuning Deep Neural Network Models with TensorFlow-Slim Advanced Topics in Training, Evaluating, and Tuning Deep Neural Network Models By Marvin Bertin Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 1 hour 12 minutes This course builds on the training in Marvin Bertin's "Introduction to TensorFlow-Slim", which covered the basic concepts and uses of the TensorFlow-Slim (TF-Slim) API. In a series of lessons designed for learners with basic machine learning knowledge and some previous TensorFlow experience, you'll explore many of TF-Slim's most advanced features; using them to build and train sophisticated deep learning models.



As you work through the examples, you'll come to appreciate TF-Slim's primary benefit: Its ability to enable the work of machine learning while avoiding code complexity, a significant problem in the world of increasingly deep neural networks. Learn to construct and customize losses functions for regression, classification, and multi-task problems

Discover how to combine various metrics and use them to measure model performance

Understand how to automate training and evaluation routines

Learn how to train and evaluate a convolutional neural network model

See how you can improve model performance by using fine-tuning on pre-trained models

Gain experience using transfer learning for new predictive tasks Marvin Bertin is a data scientist with Driver, a San Francisco based biotech startup. Before that, he worked as a deep learning researcher for the AI company Skymind. Marvin holds degrees in Data Science and Mechanical Engineering, has authored a number of courses on deep learning, and is a speaker at machine learning and deep learning conferences. Marvin Bertin is a data scientist with Driver, a San Francisco based biotech startup. Before that, he worked as a deep learning researcher for the AI company Skymind. Marvin holds degrees in Data Science and Mechanical Engineering, has authored a number of courses on deep learning, and is a speaker at machine learning and deep learning conferences. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introduction Welcome To The Course 01m 46s About The Author 02m 01s Training Deep Neural Network Models Loss Function Module In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 1 06m 43s Loss Function Module In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 2 12m 19s Training Routines In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 1 06m 30s Training Routines In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 2 05m 08s Evaluating Deep Neural Network Models Evaluation Metrics Module In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 1 05m 04s Evaluation Metrics Module In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 2 04m 10s Evaluation Routines In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 1 06m 56s Evaluation Routines In TensorFlow-Slim: Part - 2 06m 00s Tuning Deep Neural Network Models Fine-Tuning Existing Models In TensorFlow-Slim: Part 1 03m 25s Fine-Tuning Existing Models In TensorFlow-Slim: Part 2 05m 03s Tensorboard - Visualize Neural Networks And Inspect Model Learning 05m 46s Conclusion Wrap Up And Thank You 01m 39s Title: Training, Evaluating, and Tuning Deep Neural Network Models with TensorFlow-Slim By: Marvin Bertin Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Video Video: Run time: 1 hour 12 minutes Table of Contents Product Details Recommended for You Customer Reviews