Larger Cover Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Fundamentals Learn About the Technology and Processes That Speed up Quality Assured Software Development By Kevin Bowersox Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 39 minutes The Jenkins server or CI (continuous integration) server is a tool that allows software developers to automate many of the common tasks (testing, compiling, etc.) associated with software development. It's become a widely used software development technology (133 thousand active installs, 1 million+ users), because of its ability to dramatically speed up development while assuring code quality.



This course teaches you the basics of using the Jenkins server, while explaining the core concepts that govern software automation: Continuous integration, continuous deployment, and continuous delivery. Discover why 1 million+ coders use Jenkins to speed up their development process

Learn about the history of the Jenkins automation server and how it works

See how Jenkins automates tasks like testing, compiling, documenting, and reporting

Understand how to integrate the tools with Jenkins that ensure code quality

Gain hands-on experience using Jenkins and the Jenkins tools console

Explore and understand the meaning of continuous integration, delivery, and deployment Kevin Bowersox leads development teams that build Java web applications for the federal government. A Java expert with 17 years of experience, Kevin's primary passion is helping coders understand and enjoy the benefits of automating software development practices. He holds a BA in Information Sciences and Technology from Penn State and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles on topics such as Spring Framework, Hibernate, Apache Maven, and Jenkins. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Fundamentals Continuous Integration With Jenkins Fundamentals 06m 57s About The Author 02m 02s Continuous Integration 08m 49s Continuous Delivery And Deployment 04m 42s Jenkins Features And Beneifts 05m 14s A Guided Tour Of Jenkins 05m 26s Jenkins Hello World Demonstration 03m 21s Course Wrap Up 03m 20s Title: Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Fundamentals By: Kevin Bowersox Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

