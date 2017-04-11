Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Fundamentals
Learn About the Technology and Processes That Speed up Quality Assured Software Development
By Kevin Bowersox
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 39 minutes
The Jenkins server or CI (continuous integration) server is a tool that allows software developers to automate many of the common tasks (testing, compiling, etc.) associated with software development. It's become a widely used software development technology (133 thousand active installs, 1 million+ users), because of its ability to dramatically speed up development while assuring code quality.
This course teaches you the basics of using the Jenkins server, while explaining the core concepts that govern software automation: Continuous integration, continuous deployment, and continuous delivery.
Discover why 1 million+ coders use Jenkins to speed up their development process
Learn about the history of the Jenkins automation server and how it works
See how Jenkins automates tasks like testing, compiling, documenting, and reporting
Understand how to integrate the tools with Jenkins that ensure code quality
Gain hands-on experience using Jenkins and the Jenkins tools console
Explore and understand the meaning of continuous integration, delivery, and deployment
Kevin Bowersox leads development teams that build Java web applications for the federal government. A Java expert with 17 years of experience, Kevin's primary passion is helping coders understand and enjoy the benefits of automating software development practices. He holds a BA in Information Sciences and Technology from Penn State and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles on topics such as Spring Framework, Hibernate, Apache Maven, and Jenkins.