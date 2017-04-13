Larger Cover Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Tool Installation Understand and Install Deployment Pipeline Tools: Git, Maven, Tomcat, Java, and Jenkins By Kevin Bowersox Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 27 minutes Building a Jenkins automation server based Continuous Integration (CI) pipeline requires five specific software components: Java, Git, Apache Maven, Apache Tomcat, and Jenkins. In this course, you'll develop a solid understanding of the function of each component, how they integrate to do the work of a CI pipeline, and how to install each component.



Expand your knowledge of the practices of continuous integration, delivery, and deployment

Learn the technologies required to build a Jenkins based continuous integration pipeline

Discover the tools used to store code, build software, and release it to different environments

Gain hands-on experience installing Java, Git, Apache Maven, Apache Tomcat, and Jenkins

Kevin Bowersox leads development teams that build Java web applications for the federal government. As a Java expert, Kevin shares his 17 years of experience to help coders understand and enjoy the benefits of automating software development practices. He holds a BA in Information Sciences and Technology from Penn State; and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles on topics such as Spring Framework, Hibernate, Apache Maven, and Jenkins.

Start This Video Training for Free

Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Tool Installation
Installing Tools For CI With Jenkins 04m 19s
About The Author 01m 59s
Java Installation 04m 38s
Git Installation 05m 23s
Maven Installation 03m 59s
Tomcat Installation 02m 30s
Jenkins Installation 03m 08s
Course Wrap Up 02m 01s

Title: Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Tool Installation
By: Kevin Bowersox
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Formats: Safari Videos Online

