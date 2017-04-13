Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Tool Installation
Understand and Install Deployment Pipeline Tools: Git, Maven, Tomcat, Java, and Jenkins
By Kevin Bowersox
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 27 minutes
Building a Jenkins automation server based Continuous Integration (CI) pipeline requires five specific software components: Java, Git, Apache Maven, Apache Tomcat, and Jenkins. In this course, you'll develop a solid understanding of the function of each component, how they integrate to do the work of a CI pipeline, and how to install each component.
Expand your knowledge of the practices of continuous integration, delivery, and deployment
Learn the technologies required to build a Jenkins based continuous integration pipeline
Discover the tools used to store code, build software, and release it to different environments
Gain hands-on experience installing Java, Git, Apache Maven, Apache Tomcat, and Jenkins
Kevin Bowersox leads development teams that build Java web applications for the federal government. As a Java expert, Kevin shares his 17 years of experience to help coders understand and enjoy the benefits of automating software development practices. He holds a BA in Information Sciences and Technology from Penn State; and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles on topics such as Spring Framework, Hibernate, Apache Maven, and Jenkins.