Larger Cover Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Configuration Learn How to Configure the Jenkins Automation Server and Unlock its Entire Feature Set By Kevin Bowersox Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 37 minutes Understanding how to properly configure a Jenkins automation server is essential to creating a Jenkins based Continuous Integration pipeline. This screencast demonstrates the basic set of procedures you must know to configure a Jenkins automation server and integrate it with third party tools.



As the course moves along, you'll come to understand that Jenkins offers an almost unlimited supply of configuration possibilities. This course does more than teach a basic setup; it teaches you the Jenkins configuration paradigm, giving you the confidence you will need to handle virtually any configuration option you may face going forward. Explore the standard methods used to configure Jenkins and integrate third party tools

Learn the steps you must follow to set up and configure a Jenkins server for the first time

Discover the "blue question marks" of Jenkins and learn how they aid configuration

Perform a mail server configuration and see the email notifications Jenkins can generate

Discover how Jenkins configurations support CI projects that require different Java versions

Explore the way you can integrate Jenkins with Git and use it as a source code control system

Learn how to change Jenkins' default port and how to establish security controls Kevin Bowersox leads development teams that build Java web applications for the federal government. As a Java expert, Kevin shares his 17 years of experience to help coders understand and enjoy the benefits of automating software development practices. He holds a BA in Information Sciences and Technology from Penn State; and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles on topics such as Spring Framework, Hibernate, Apache Maven, and Jenkins. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Configuring Jenkins For Continuous Integration Configuring Jenkins For CI 03m 47s About The Author 01m 59s Initial Jenkins Configuration 03m 36s JDK Configuration 04m 13s Email Notifications 04m 40s Jenkins Port Configuration 03m 23s Source Code Repository Integration 05m 14s Security Configuration 07m 51s Course Wrap Up 02m 24s Title: Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Configuration By: Kevin Bowersox Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

