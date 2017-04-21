Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Configuration
Learn How to Configure the Jenkins Automation Server and Unlock its Entire Feature Set
By Kevin Bowersox
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 37 minutes
Understanding how to properly configure a Jenkins automation server is essential to creating a Jenkins based Continuous Integration pipeline. This screencast demonstrates the basic set of procedures you must know to configure a Jenkins automation server and integrate it with third party tools.
As the course moves along, you'll come to understand that Jenkins offers an almost unlimited supply of configuration possibilities. This course does more than teach a basic setup; it teaches you the Jenkins configuration paradigm, giving you the confidence you will need to handle virtually any configuration option you may face going forward.
Explore the standard methods used to configure Jenkins and integrate third party tools
Learn the steps you must follow to set up and configure a Jenkins server for the first time
Discover the "blue question marks" of Jenkins and learn how they aid configuration
Perform a mail server configuration and see the email notifications Jenkins can generate
Discover how Jenkins configurations support CI projects that require different Java versions
Explore the way you can integrate Jenkins with Git and use it as a source code control system
Learn how to change Jenkins' default port and how to establish security controls
Kevin Bowersox leads development teams that build Java web applications for the federal government. As a Java expert, Kevin shares his 17 years of experience to help coders understand and enjoy the benefits of automating software development practices. He holds a BA in Information Sciences and Technology from Penn State; and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles on topics such as Spring Framework, Hibernate, Apache Maven, and Jenkins.