Larger Cover Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Basic Build Jobs Master the Jenkins Project and Build Concepts Required to Create an Automated Deployment Pipeline By Kevin Bowersox Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 53 minutes The Jenkins community defines a Jenkins "project" as a user configured description of the work that Jenkins should perform; and a "build" as a single execution of a project. This course provides a hands-on, step-by-step opportunity to create a very basic Jenkins project and use key components of the Jenkins server toolset to perform a build in support of that project.



Along the way, you will learn to use the Jenkins automation server to establish builds with parameters, advanced triggers, SCM integration, multiple build steps, artifacts, and several other specialized functions. By the end of the course, you'll know how to customize and automate project builds to meet the specialized needs for building application source code as part of an automated deployment pipeline. Discover the difference between a Jenkins project and a Jenkins build

Gain experience integrating a project with the Git source code repository

Learn how to schedule builds, conduct remote builds, and trigger builds

Understand how to discard old builds and disable projects

Explore ways to control project security, control build steps, and perform post-build actions Kevin Bowersox leads development teams that build Java web applications for the federal government. As a Java expert, Kevin shares his 17 years of experience to help coders understand and enjoy the benefits of automating software development practices. He holds a BA in Information Sciences and Technology from Penn State; and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles on topics such as Spring Framework, Hibernate, Apache Maven, and Jenkins. Kevin Bowersox leads development teams that build Java web applications for the federal government. As a Java expert, Kevin shares his 17 years of experience to help coders understand and enjoy the benefits of automating software development practices. He holds a BA in Information Sciences and Technology from Penn State; and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles on topics such as Spring Framework, Hibernate, Apache Maven, and Jenkins. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Basic Build Jobs Building Projects For Continuous Integration With Jenkins 03m 08s About The Author 02m 00s Freestyle Projects 05m 29s Builds 04m 42s General Project Options 06m 16s Source Code Repository Integration 03m 54s Project Build Triggers 05m 36s Advanced Project Build Triggers 05m 44s Build Steps 05m 06s Post Build Actions 05m 52s Additional Post Build Actions 04m 07s Course Wrap Up 02m 02s Title: Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Basic Build Jobs By: Kevin Bowersox Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Video Video: Run time: 53 minutes Table of Contents Product Details Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Video: $49.99 (Streaming, Downloadable)