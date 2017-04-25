Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Basic Build Jobs
Master the Jenkins Project and Build Concepts Required to Create an Automated Deployment Pipeline
By Kevin Bowersox
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017
Run time: 53 minutes
The Jenkins community defines a Jenkins "project" as a user configured description of the work that Jenkins should perform; and a "build" as a single execution of a project. This course provides a hands-on, step-by-step opportunity to create a very basic Jenkins project and use key components of the Jenkins server toolset to perform a build in support of that project.
Along the way, you will learn to use the Jenkins automation server to establish builds with parameters, advanced triggers, SCM integration, multiple build steps, artifacts, and several other specialized functions. By the end of the course, you'll know how to customize and automate project builds to meet the specialized needs for building application source code as part of an automated deployment pipeline.
Discover the difference between a Jenkins project and a Jenkins build
Gain experience integrating a project with the Git source code repository
Learn how to schedule builds, conduct remote builds, and trigger builds
Understand how to discard old builds and disable projects
Explore ways to control project security, control build steps, and perform post-build actions
Kevin Bowersox leads development teams that build Java web applications for the federal government. As a Java expert, Kevin shares his 17 years of experience to help coders understand and enjoy the benefits of automating software development practices. He holds a BA in Information Sciences and Technology from Penn State; and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles on topics such as Spring Framework, Hibernate, Apache Maven, and Jenkins.