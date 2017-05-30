Larger Cover Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Artifact Repository Setup Learn to set up an Automated Artifact Archiving Process Using JFrog Artifactory and Jenkins By Kevin Bowersox Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: May 2017 Run time: 22 minutes Automating the archiving of binary artifacts in an artifact repository is crucial to any successful continuous integration effort. Storing artifacts makes them accessible to others for use as libraries or deployable packages; storing artifacts also alleviates the need to recreate artifacts from source code.



This course teaches you how to automate the artifact archiving process using the JFrog Artifactory repository with Jenkins. You'll learn to install and configure Artifactory within Jenkins and use it to automate the process of archiving artifacts like JAR and WAR files. Understand the need for artifact repositories within the continuous integration process

Explore the process for automating the archiving of artifacts using a Jenkins server

Learn to install and configure the JFrog Artifactory repository and integrate it with Jenkins

See a complete Jenkins based CI process that includes archiving artifacts like JAR and WAR files Kevin Bowersox leads development teams that build Java web applications for the federal government. As a Java expert, Kevin shares his 17 years of experience to help coders understand and enjoy the benefits of automating software development practices. He holds a BA in Information Sciences and Technology from Penn State; and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles on topics such as Spring Framework, Hibernate, Apache Maven, and Jenkins. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Artifact Repository Setup Artifact Repositories For CI 02m 00s About The Author 01m 58s Artifactory Installation 04m 30s Artifactory Plugin For Jenkins 02m 50s Archiving Artifacts With Artifactory 04m 13s Deployment Pipeline Demonstration 05m 22s Course Wrap Up 01m 31s

