Learn to set up an Automated Artifact Archiving Process Using JFrog Artifactory and Jenkins
Continuous Integration (CI) With Jenkins - Artifact Repository Setup
By Kevin Bowersox
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2017
Run time: 22 minutes

Automating the archiving of binary artifacts in an artifact repository is crucial to any successful continuous integration effort. Storing artifacts makes them accessible to others for use as libraries or deployable packages; storing artifacts also alleviates the need to recreate artifacts from source code.

This course teaches you how to automate the artifact archiving process using the JFrog Artifactory repository with Jenkins. You'll learn to install and configure Artifactory within Jenkins and use it to automate the process of archiving artifacts like JAR and WAR files.

  • Understand the need for artifact repositories within the continuous integration process
  • Explore the process for automating the archiving of artifacts using a Jenkins server
  • Learn to install and configure the JFrog Artifactory repository and integrate it with Jenkins
  • See a complete Jenkins based CI process that includes archiving artifacts like JAR and WAR files
Kevin Bowersox leads development teams that build Java web applications for the federal government. As a Java expert, Kevin shares his 17 years of experience to help coders understand and enjoy the benefits of automating software development practices. He holds a BA in Information Sciences and Technology from Penn State; and is the author of multiple O'Reilly titles on topics such as Spring Framework, Hibernate, Apache Maven, and Jenkins.
