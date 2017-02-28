Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Yii2 Application Development Solutions–Volume 2
By Alexander Makarov, Andrew Bogdanov, Dmitry Eliseev
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: February 2017
Run time: 3 hours 9 minutes

Explore the advanced concepts of the Yii2 framework to create modern web applications quickly…

About This Video

  • Explore Yii2's advanced features efficiently and learn to use official extensions, extend any component, or write a new one
  • Utilize the best testing technologies such as Codeception, PhpUnit, Atoum, and Behat.
  • Master Yii's great utilities to handle logging and handling errors.

In Detail

Yii is an optimal, high-performance PHP framework for developing Web 2.0 applications. It provides fast, secure, and professional features to create robust projects; however, this rapid development requires the ability to organize common tasks collectively to build a complete application. Being extremely performance-optimized, Yii is the perfect choice for projects of any size. It comes packaged with tools to help test and debug your application and has clear and comprehensive documentation.

This video course is a collection of Yii2 videos. Each video is represented as a full and independent item, showcasing solutions from real web applications. So you can easily reproduce them in your environment and learn Yii2 rapidly and painlessly…

In this video, you will get started by configuring your Yii2 application. After that, we will focus on how to make our extension as efficient as possible. Then we will cover some best practices for developing an application that will run smoothly until you have very high loads. Moving ahead, we will provide various tips, which are especially useful in application deployment and when developing an application in a team. Later, we will introduce the best technologies for testing and we will see how to write simple tests and avoid regression errors in our application.

Finally, we conclude this course by discussing review logging, analyzing the exception stack trace, and implementing our own error handler.

