Yii2 Application Development Solutions–Volume 2

Master Yii's great utilities to handle logging and handling errors. In Detail Yii is an optimal, high-performance PHP framework for developing Web 2.0 applications. It provides fast, secure, and professional features to create robust projects; however, this rapid development requires the ability to organize common tasks collectively to build a complete application. Being extremely performance-optimized, Yii is the perfect choice for projects of any size. It comes packaged with tools to help test and debug your application and has clear and comprehensive documentation. This video course is a collection of Yii2 videos. Each video is represented as a full and independent item, showcasing solutions from real web applications. So you can easily reproduce them in your environment and learn Yii2 rapidly and painlessly… In this video, you will get started by configuring your Yii2 application. After that, we will focus on how to make our extension as efficient as possible. Then we will cover some best practices for developing an application that will run smoothly until you have very high loads. Moving ahead, we will provide various tips, which are especially useful in application deployment and when developing an application in a team. Later, we will introduce the best technologies for testing and we will see how to write simple tests and avoid regression errors in our application. Finally, we conclude this course by discussing review logging, analyzing the exception stack trace, and implementing our own error handler. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Configuring Your Yii2 Application The Course Overview 07m 34s ElasticSearch Engine Adapter 03m 53s Gii Code Generator 05m 47s PJax jQuery Plugin 04m 12s Redis Database Driver 03m 11s Extending Yii Creating Helpers 02m 40s Creating Model Behaviors 05m 57s Creating Components 05m 43s Creating Reusable Controller Actions 04m 19s Creating Reusable Controllers 02m 24s Creating a Widget 01m 58s Creating CLI Commands 03m 12s Creating Filters 02m 52s Creating Modules 02m 50s Creating a Custom View Renderer 03m 15s Creating a Multilanguage Application 05m 56s Making Extensions Distribution-Ready 06m 49s Performance Tuning Following Best Practices 05m 49s Speeding Up Session Handling 05m 09s Using Cache Dependencies and Chains 05m 43s Profiling an Application with Yii 04m 30s Leveraging HTTP Caching 05m 18s Combining and Minimizing Assets 04m 44s Running Yii2 on HHVM 05m 13s Deployment Changing the Yii Directory Layout 03m 48s Moving an Application Webroot 02m 09s Changing an Advanced Application Template 02m 14s Moving Configuration Parts into Separate Files 02m 10s Using Multiple Configurations to Simplify the Deployment 05m 05s Implementing and Executing Cron Jobs 03m 36s Maintenance Mode 02m 35s Deployment Tools 05m 30s Testing Testing Application with Codeception 15m 36s Unit Testing with PHPUnit 08m 03s Unit Testing with Atoum 05m 00s Unit Testing with Behat 04m 11s Debugging, Logging, and Error Handling Using Different Log Routes 06m 52s Analyzing the Yii Error Stack Trace 02m 58s Logging and Using the Context Information 02m 55s Displaying Custom Errors 03m 44s Custom Panel for Debug Extension 03m 38s Title: Yii2 Application Development Solutions–Volume 2 By: Alexander Makarov , Andrew Bogdanov , Dmitry Eliseev Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 3 hours 9 minutes Alexander Makarov Alexander Makarov is an experienced engineer from Russia and has been a Yii framework core team member since 2010. Before joining the Yii core team, he participated in the growth of the CodeIgniter community in Russia. In 2009, he finished the Russian translation of the framework documentation and created the Russian community website. In 2012, he released the Russian version of the book along with Russian community members. In the same year, he was a technical reviewer for three more books: The Yii Book: Developing Web Applications Using the Yii PHP Framework, Larry Ullman

Andrew Bogdanov Andrew Bogdanov is a seasoned web developer from Yekaterinburg, Russia with more than six years' experience in industrial development. Since 2010 he has been interested in the Yii and MVC frameworks. He has taken part in projects written in Yii such as a work aggregator for a UK company, high-load projects, real-estate projects, and the development of private projects for the government. He has worked on various CMS and frameworks using PHP and MySQL, including Yii, Kohana, Symphony, Joomla, WordPress, CakePHP, and so on. Also, having good hands in integrating third-party APIs such as Payment gateways (PayPal, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn). He is very good in slicing and frontend, so he can provide full information about the Yii framework. He is also well-versed in PHP/MYSQL, Yii 1.x.x, Yii 2.x.x, Ajax, Jquery, MVC frameworks, Python, LAMP, HTML/CSS, Mercurial, Git, AngularJS, and adaptive markup. You can visit his blog at http://jehkinen.com. In his free time, he likes to visit and talk with new people and discuss web development problems. He is currently working with professionals: http://2amigos.us. Dmitry Eliseev Dmitry Eliseev has been a web developer since 2008 and specializes in server-side programming on the PHP and PHP frameworks. Since 2012 he has authored his personal blog, http://elisdn.ru, about web development in general and about the Yii Framework in particular. His blog has become a well-known resource in the Russian Yii community. He is an active member of a Russian-language forum: http://yiiframework.ru. Dmitry is interested in developmental best practices, software architectures, object-oriented programming, and other approaches.He is an author and a presenter of practical courses about the principles and best practices of object-oriented programming and the use of version control systems. And also he is an author of webinars, the Yii2 Framework, and common developmental subjects. He practices teaching and counseling by development on frameworks and using the principles of software design and improvements in common code quality. This is his first book.