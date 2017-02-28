Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions - Volume 1
By Donabel Santos
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: February 2017
Run time: 2 hours 45 minutes

Get started to create powerful, effective visualizations to help analyze your data with Tableau 10

About This Video

  • Learn your favorite Tableau 10 business intelligence know-hows with the help of this easy-to-follow tutorial
  • Prepare your data for analysis and create basic as well as advanced charts in Tableau
  • This rich collection of solutions covers everything needed to become a Tableau power user and get an edge over others

In Detail

Tableau is a software tool that can speed up data analysis, through its rich visualization capabilities, and help uncover insights for better and smarter decision making. This tutorial is for business, technology, data, and analytics professionals who use and analyze data and data-driven approaches to support business operations and strategic initiatives in their organizations.

This video series provides easy-to-follow examples to get you up-and-running with Tableau 10 and covers basic–to-advanced use cases and scenarios. You will start by preparing data using different strategies and move on to build basic charts and then more complex charts by incorporating different Tableau features and interactivity components.

By the end of this highly intuitive and practical video, you'll have gained the confidence and competence to analyze data more efficiently and effectively, by creating compelling interactive data and charts in Tableau

