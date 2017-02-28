Larger Cover Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions - Volume 1 By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: February 2017 Run time: 2 hours 45 minutes Get started to create powerful, effective visualizations to help analyze your data with Tableau 10 About This Video Learn your favorite Tableau 10 business intelligence know-hows with the help of this easy-to-follow tutorial

Prepare your data for analysis and create basic as well as advanced charts in Tableau

Tableau is a software tool that can speed up data analysis, through its rich visualization capabilities, and help uncover insights for better and smarter decision making. This tutorial is for business, technology, data, and analytics professionals who use and analyze data and data-driven approaches to support business operations and strategic initiatives in their organizations. This video series provides easy-to-follow examples to get you up-and-running with Tableau 10 and covers basic–to-advanced use cases and scenarios. You will start by preparing data using different strategies and move on to build basic charts and then more complex charts by incorporating different Tableau features and interactivity components. By the end of this highly intuitive and practical video, you'll have gained the confidence and competence to analyze data more efficiently and effectively, by creating compelling interactive data and charts in Tableau Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Data Preparation The Course Overview 05m 30s Using the Data Interpreter and Pivot 05m 19s Using schema.ini to Resolve Data Type Issues 04m 44s Pivoting Columns 03m 24s Using Union 04m 06s Using Join 07m 03s Using Blend 08m 06s Basic Charts Creating a Bar Chart 07m 17s Creating a Stacked Bar Chart 06m 13s Creating a Line Chart 05m 13s Creating a Scatter Plot 06m 14s Creating a Heat Map 04m 59s Creating a Text Table (Crosstab) 05m 42s Creating a Highlight Table 03m 04s Creating an Area Chart 04m 17s Creating a Pie Chart 04m 52s Creating a Bubble Chart 05m 12s Creating a Word Cloud 04m 25s Creating a Tree Map 03m 57s Advanced Charts Creating a Histogram 05m 31s Creating a Small Multiple Chart 04m 04s Creating a Shared-Axis Chart 04m 29s Creating a Combo Chart (Dual Axis Chart) 05m 26s Creating a Bullet Chart 05m 19s Creating a Bar in Bar Chart 04m 33s Creating a Donut Chart 05m 37s Creating a Unit Chart 05m 30s Creating a Box and Whisker Chart 04m 03s Creating a Sparkline with Indicators 06m 36s Creating a KPI Text Table 05m 24s Creating a Waterfall Chart 04m 15s Creating a Population Pyramid 04m 49s Title: Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions - Volume 1 By: Donabel Santos Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 2 hours 45 minutes Donabel Santos Donabel Santos is a self-confessed data geek. She loves working with data, writing queries, and developing reports on her SQL Server databases, and exploring and visualizing data with Tableau. She is the principal and senior Business Intelligence Architect at QueryWorks Solutions, a Tableau Learning and Alliance partner in Vancouver, BC, Canada providing consulting and training services. She has spent years in consulting and has developed a variety of solutions for clients in different verticals—finance, manufacturing, healthcare, legal, higher education, and local government.Donabel is a multi-year Microsoft Data Platform MVP (previously known as SQL Server MVP) and has extensive experience in SQL Server in different areas, such as development, administration, data warehouse, reporting (SSRS), tuning, troubleshooting, XML, CLR, and integration with ERPs and CRMs using PowerShell, C#, SSIS, and Power BI. One of Donabel's passions is teaching and sharing her love for data. She is a Tableau Certified Professional and a Tableau Accredited Trainer, delivering Tableau public and on-site client training. She is also the lead instructor for a number of courses at British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), including Applied Database Administration and Design (ADAD) and Applied Data Analytics (ADA) programs. She teaches SQL Server Administration, Development, Integration (SSIS), Data Warehouse Foundations, and Visual Analytics with Tableau. Donabel has also authored three other books with Packt Publishing: SQL Server 2012 with PowerShell V3 Cookbook, PowerShell for SQL Server Essentials, and SQL Server 2014 with PowerShell V5 Cookbook. She also contributed a chapter to Manning Publications' PowerShell Deep Dives. Her blog is located at www.sqlbelle.com and her Twitter handle is @sqlbelle.