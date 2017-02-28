Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Functional Programming in C# - Part 2
By Wisnu Anggoro
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: February 2017
Run time: 1 hour 2 minutes

Uncover the secrets of functional programming using C# and change the way you approach your applications forever

About This Video

  • This video focuses on the functional paradigm of C#, which will give you a whole new angle on coding with C#
  • It illustrates the advantages that functional programming brings to the table and the associated coding benefits
  • This practical course covers all the aspects of functional programming and provides solutions that can be applied in business scenarios

In Detail

Functional programming makes your application faster, improves performance, and increases your productivity. C# code is written at a higher level of abstraction, so that code will be closer to business requirements, abstracting away many low-level implementation details.This video will build on from part 1 and will help you develop a deep understanding of the concepts and practices of LINQ in C#. Going forward you will learn about asynchronous programming related to functional programming and will learn to use Async and Await in C#.

