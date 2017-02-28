Larger Cover Functional Programming in C# - Part 2 By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: February 2017 Run time: 1 hour 2 minutes Uncover the secrets of functional programming using C# and change the way you approach your applications forever About This Video This video focuses on the functional paradigm of C#, which will give you a whole new angle on coding with C#

It illustrates the advantages that functional programming brings to the table and the associated coding benefits

Functional programming makes your application faster, improves performance, and increases your productivity. C# code is written at a higher level of abstraction, so that code will be closer to business requirements, abstracting away many low-level implementation details.This video will build on from part 1 and will help you develop a deep understanding of the concepts and practices of LINQ in C#. Going forward you will learn about asynchronous programming related to functional programming and will learn to use Async and Await in C#. Querying Any Collection Easily with LINQ The Course Overview 02m 51s Getting Started with LINQ 03m 28s Deferring LINQ Execution 04m 14s Choosing Between Fluent Syntax and Query Expression Syntax 06m 14s Enumerating Standard Query Operators 13m 52s Some More Standard Query Operators 12m 00s Enhancing the Responsiveness of the Functional Program with Asynchronous Programming Building a Responsive Application 05m 42s The Asynchronous Programming Model Pattern 05m 24s The Task-Based Asynchronous Pattern 05m 03s Asynchronous Programming and Asynchronous Functions 03m 26s Title: Functional Programming in C# - Part 2 By: Wisnu Anggoro Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 1 hour 2 minutes Wisnu Anggoro Wisnu Anggoro is a Microsoft Certified Professional in C# programming and an experienced C/C++ developer. He has also authored Boost.Asio C++ Network Programming - Second Edition, published by Packt. He has been programming since he was in junior high school and started developing computer applications using the BASIC programming language in the MS-DOS environment. He has a solid experience of smart card programming as well as desktop and web application programming, such as designing, developing, and supporting live use applications for SIM Card Operating System Porting, personalization, PC/SC communication, and other smart card applications that require the use of C# and C/C++. He is currently a senior smart card software engineer at CIPTA, an Indonesian company that specializes in the innovation and technology of smart cards. You can write to him at wisnu@anggoro.net.