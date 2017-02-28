Explore how to deploy and write performance tests for microservices
Build a working application using Play Framework.
Test microservices and create logic that is non-blocking and asynchronous
In Detail
Microservices is an architectural style and pattern that is becoming hugely popular and is adopted by many organizations because of the advantages that it offers. It is an approach to building asynchronous, non-blocking, and failure-resilient applications.
This course focuses on building microservices in Scala. It addresses the best practices and common pitfalls in microservice architecture and useful implementation strategies in Scala. We start by shedding light on traditional monoliths, Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), and how microservices evolved from it. Next we move on to explain the Play framework and build a small but working application. You will understand the importance of writing code that is asynchronous and non-blocking and how Play helps us do this. Later, the video explains how to build Reactive microservices using Akka and Akka HTTP, which adhere to the principles underlying the Reactive Manifesto. Next, we explore building high-throughput and resilient applications in some detail. At the end of the video, we explore Lagom and how it incorporates best practices to avoid common pitfalls.
Making Logic Asynchronous and Non-Blocking 09m 25s
Writing Performance Tests for a Microservice 12m 51s
Microservices in Scala
Tomasz Lelek
Packt Publishing
Video
February 2017
1 hour 38 minutes
Tomasz Lelek
Tomasz Lelek is a Software Engineer and Co-Founder of initLearn.He mostly does programming in Java and Scala. He dedicates his time and energy to being better at everything. He is now delving into Big Data Technologies. He is very passionate about everything associated with software development.He has also been a speaker at a few conferences in Poland: Confitura and JDD, and also at the Krakow Scala User Group. He also conducted a live coding session at Geecon Conference.