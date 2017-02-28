Larger Cover Microservices in Scala By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: February 2017 Run time: 1 hour 38 minutes Design and build scalable systems with Scala About This Video Explore how to deploy and write performance tests for microservices

Build a working application using Play Framework.

Build a working application using Play Framework.

Test microservices and create logic that is non-blocking and asynchronous In Detail Microservices is an architectural style and pattern that is becoming hugely popular and is adopted by many organizations because of the advantages that it offers. It is an approach to building asynchronous, non-blocking, and failure-resilient applications. This course focuses on building microservices in Scala. It addresses the best practices and common pitfalls in microservice architecture and useful implementation strategies in Scala. We start by shedding light on traditional monoliths, Service Oriented Architecture (SOA), and how microservices evolved from it. Next we move on to explain the Play framework and build a small but working application. You will understand the importance of writing code that is asynchronous and non-blocking and how Play helps us do this. Later, the video explains how to build Reactive microservices using Akka and Akka HTTP, which adhere to the principles underlying the Reactive Manifesto. Next, we explore building high-throughput and resilient applications in some detail. At the end of the video, we explore Lagom and how it incorporates best practices to avoid common pitfalls. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introduction to Microservices Word Advantages of Microservices Approach 04m 33s Disadvantages of Monolithic Applications 03m 09s Challenges and Problems in Building Microservices 03m 07s Service Discovery 04m 06s Deployment - Embedded Containers Versus Server Containers Like Tomcat 04m 01s Monitoring - Gathering Proper Metrics and Configuring Health Checks 03m 33s Configuration Service - Storing Services Common Configuration 04m 02s Log aggregation - Aggregating and Storing Logs from Multiple Instances of Multiple Services 04m 10s Asynchronous Versus Thread-Per-Request Processing 05m 21s Microservices Should be Resilient - Tolerating Failures 04m 24s REST/HTTP as a Communication Protocol 05m 47s Service Clients Library for Easier Communication Between Services 04m 24s Building Microservices in Play Framework Start Project Using Play Framework 03m 35s Introduction to Play Framework 03m 32s Getting to Know Core API 05m 42s Creating Controllers of Our Microservice 06m 52s Writing Test for Controllers 06m 19s Making Logic Asynchronous and Non-Blocking 09m 25s Writing Performance Tests for a Microservice 12m 51s Title: Microservices in Scala By: Tomasz Lelek Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 1 hour 38 minutes Tomasz Lelek Tomasz Lelek is a Software Engineer and Co-Founder of initLearn.He mostly does programming in Java and Scala. He dedicates his time and energy to being better at everything. He is now delving into Big Data Technologies. He is very passionate about everything associated with software development.He has also been a speaker at a few conferences in Poland: Confitura and JDD, and also at the Krakow Scala User Group. He also conducted a live coding session at Geecon Conference.