Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions - Volume 2
By Donabel Santos
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: February 2017
Run time: 1 hour 59 minutes

Create powerful, effective visualizations to help analyze your data with Tableau 10 by your side

About This Video

  • Master different tasks in Tableau 10 Business Intelligence with the help of this easy-to-follow tutorial
  • Create informative, visually-appealing dashboards and perform efficient analytics in Tableau
  • This rich collection of solutions covers everything you need to become a Tableau power user and get an edge over others when it comes to analyzing data

In Detail

Tableau is a software tool that can speed up your organization’s Business Intelligence capabilities, through its rich visualization offerings, and helps to uncover insights for better and smarter decision making. This tutorial is for business, technology, data, and analytics professionals who use and analyze data and data-driven approaches to support business operations and strategic initiatives in their organizations. 

Following on from Volume 1, this volume focuses on the more advanced offerings of Tableau in terms of dashboarding and analytics. You will see how you can leverage these features to make better sense of your data. You’ll understand how Tableau interacts with your data, and be able to create stunning dashboards and story points in Tableau for effective storytelling.

By the end of this highly intuitive and practical video, you'll have gained the confidence and competence to analyze your data more efficiently and effectively by creating compelling dashboards and storyboards in Tableau, and you’ll be able to use them to effectively communicate your business insights.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $124.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
 