Larger Cover Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions - Volume 2 By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: February 2017 Run time: 1 hour 59 minutes Create powerful, effective visualizations to help analyze your data with Tableau 10 by your side About This Video Master different tasks in Tableau 10 Business Intelligence with the help of this easy-to-follow tutorial

Create informative, visually-appealing dashboards and perform efficient analytics in Tableau

Create informative, visually-appealing dashboards and perform efficient analytics in Tableau

This rich collection of solutions covers everything you need to become a Tableau power user and get an edge over others when it comes to analyzing data In Detail Tableau is a software tool that can speed up your organization's Business Intelligence capabilities, through its rich visualization offerings, and helps to uncover insights for better and smarter decision making. This tutorial is for business, technology, data, and analytics professionals who use and analyze data and data-driven approaches to support business operations and strategic initiatives in their organizations. Following on from Volume 1, this volume focuses on the more advanced offerings of Tableau in terms of dashboarding and analytics. You will see how you can leverage these features to make better sense of your data. You'll understand how Tableau interacts with your data, and be able to create stunning dashboards and story points in Tableau for effective storytelling. By the end of this highly intuitive and practical video, you'll have gained the confidence and competence to analyze your data more efficiently and effectively by creating compelling dashboards and storyboards in Tableau, and you'll be able to use them to effectively communicate your business insights. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Building Interactive Charts The Course Overview 05m 37s Creating a Motion Chart 04m 13s Creating a Dynamic Column/Row Trellis Chart 04m 47s Creating a Top/Bottom N Filter 04m 03s Comparing One to Everything Else 04m 59s Dynamically Displaying Dimensions 02m 12s Dynamically Displaying and Sorting Measures 03m 26s Dashboards and Story Points Creating a Filter Action 10m 50s Creating a Highlight Action 05m 29s Creating a URL Action 05m 54s Creating an Infographic-Like Dashboard 05m 44s Creating Story Points 05m 03s Maps and Geospatial Visualization Adding Data Layers to the Default Map 03m 46s Creating Custom Territories 05m 43s Working with Web Map Service (WMS) 03m 15s Using Path to Display Movement on a Map 07m 12s Importing Custom Geocoding 04m 07s Using a Custom Image Background 05m 13s Analytics Adding a Constant Line 03m 57s Adding a Trend Line 04m 34s Using a Reference Line 04m 34s Adding a Reference Band 02m 58s Performing Cluster Analysis 02m 48s Visualizing Forecast 02m 42s Performing Linear Regression with R 06m 08s Title: Tableau 10 Business Intelligence Solutions - Volume 2 By: Donabel Santos Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 1 hour 59 minutes Donabel Santos Donabel Santos is a self-confessed data geek. She loves working with data, writing queries, and developing reports on her SQL Server databases, and exploring and visualizing data with Tableau. She is the principal and senior Business Intelligence Architect at QueryWorks Solutions, a Tableau Learning and Alliance partner in Vancouver, BC, Canada providing consulting and training services. She has spent years in consulting and has developed a variety of solutions for clients in different verticals—finance, manufacturing, healthcare, legal, higher education, and local government.Donabel is a multi-year Microsoft Data Platform MVP (previously known as SQL Server MVP) and has extensive experience in SQL Server in different areas, such as development, administration, data warehouse, reporting (SSRS), tuning, troubleshooting, XML, CLR, and integration with ERPs and CRMs using PowerShell, C#, SSIS, and Power BI. One of Donabel's passions is teaching and sharing her love for data. She is a Tableau Certified Professional and a Tableau Accredited Trainer, delivering Tableau public and on-site client training. She is also the lead instructor for a number of courses at British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), including Applied Database Administration and Design (ADAD) and Applied Data Analytics (ADA) programs. She teaches SQL Server Administration, Development, Integration (SSIS), Data Warehouse Foundations, and Visual Analytics with Tableau. Donabel has also authored three other books with Packt Publishing: SQL Server 2012 with PowerShell V3 Cookbook, PowerShell for SQL Server Essentials, and SQL Server 2014 with PowerShell V5 Cookbook. She also contributed a chapter to Manning Publications' PowerShell Deep Dives. Her blog is located at www.sqlbelle.com and her Twitter handle is @sqlbelle.