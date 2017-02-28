Mastering Haskell Programming

Harness the power of functional programming with advanced Haskell concepts

About This Video

Dive into various important features such as IO, distributed programming, and Functional Reactive Programming

Learn the best practices in Haskell and alternative solutions to real-world situations

Explore powerful parallel algorithms, and build interactive applications using functional reactive programming

In Detail

Haskell is a lazy, purely-functional programming language with a very precise type system. Each of these features make Haskell quite different from mainstream object-oriented programming languages, which is where Haskell's appeal and its difficulty lie.

In this course, you’ll discover different ways to structure interactions between the program and the outside world. We’ll look at some subtler aspects of the IO monad, such as lazy IO and unsafePerformIO. In addition to the IO monad, we’ll also check out two other structured forms of interaction: streaming libraries and functional reactive programming.

Then we explore parallel, concurrent, and distributed programming. Thanks to purity, Haskell is especially well-suited for the first two, and so there are a number of approaches to cover. As for distributed programming, we focus on the idea of splitting a large monolithic program into smaller microservices, asking whether doing so is a good idea. We’ll also consider a different way of interacting with other microservices, and explore an alternative to microservices.

By the end of this course, you’ll have an in-depth knowledge of various aspects of Haskell, allowing you to make the most of functional programming in Haskell.