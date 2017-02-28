Harness the power of functional programming with advanced Haskell concepts
Dive into various important features such as IO, distributed programming, and Functional Reactive Programming
Learn the best practices in Haskell and alternative solutions to real-world situations
Explore powerful parallel algorithms, and build interactive applications using functional reactive programming
Haskell is a lazy, purely-functional programming language with a very precise type system. Each of these features make Haskell quite different from mainstream object-oriented programming languages, which is where Haskell's appeal and its difficulty lie.
In this course, you’ll discover different ways to structure interactions between the program and the outside world. We’ll look at some subtler aspects of the IO monad, such as lazy IO and unsafePerformIO. In addition to the IO monad, we’ll also check out two other structured forms of interaction: streaming libraries and functional reactive programming.
Then we explore parallel, concurrent, and distributed programming. Thanks to purity, Haskell is especially well-suited for the first two, and so there are a number of approaches to cover. As for distributed programming, we focus on the idea of splitting a large monolithic program into smaller microservices, asking whether doing so is a good idea. We’ll also consider a different way of interacting with other microservices, and explore an alternative to microservices.
By the end of this course, you’ll have an in-depth knowledge of various aspects of Haskell, allowing you to make the most of functional programming in Haskell.
Precise Types, Program Boundaries, and Microservices 10m 45s
Optimizing Microservice Requests Using Haxl 07m 56s
Distributed Concurrent Programming Using Cloud Haskell 08m 43s
CRDTs, Type Class Laws, and Eventual Consistency 12m 53s
Mastering Haskell Programming
Samuel Gélineau
Packt Publishing
Video
February 2017
6 hours 4 minutes
Samuel Gélineau
Samuel Gélineau is a Haskell developer with more than 10 years of experience in Haskell Programming. He has been blogging about Haskell for about the same time. He has given many talks at Montreal’s Haskell Meetup, and is now co-organizer.Samuel is a big fan of functional programming, and spends an enormous amount of time answering Haskell questions on the Haskell subreddit, and as a result has a good idea of the kind of questions people have about Haskell, and has learned how to answer those questions clearly, even when the details are complicated. Apart from Haskell, he is a fan of Elm, Agda, and Idris, and also Rust.