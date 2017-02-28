Learning JMeter 3.0

Understanding of JMeter's capabilities, learning basic scripting and how to run custom load and performance tests,
About This Video
Explore numerous static and dynamic resources which can be monitored using jMeter such as SOAP, JMS, FTP and much more.
With a number of real-world use cases become an expert with jMeter test-case scenarios.
Build realistic, comprehensive and maintainable test plans.
In Detail
With the new Apache 3.0 released almost after a decade, we notice a substansial change in the latest version of the all new jMeter. A 100% pure Java application designed to load and test measure performance for web application, jMeter extends to improve the functioning of various other static and dynamic resources. With over __ recipes, this video will showcase various real-world cases to help you understand different test case scenarios helping you to develop a deep understanding of jMeter 3.0. It will enable you to take the full advantage of jMeter for all your testing needs, overcome any challenges you face, and optimize the knowledge you already possess. The video will contain recipes based on the new features introduced in jMeter 3.0 such as test plan creation, debugging improvements, New UX and UI, Scripting enhancements, reporting improvements the new jMeter package, new jSON post processor and much more.
Haneesh Panicker a performance web expert has 6 years of working experience in Performance engineering focused on web and Client server based applications using testing tools like HP Load runner, Apache jMeter, Borland Silk Performer, etc. on various domains like Corporate & Investment Banking, Finance and Core Banking.He has 3 years of training experience in Apache jMeter at various corporates like Quality Kiosk technologies, BNP Paribas, Ness Technologies, etc.