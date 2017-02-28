Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
Angular 2 Core Concepts
By Matt Frisbie
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: February 2017
Run time: 3 hours 8 minutes

Recipes that help you become pro at building powerful web apps with Angular 2

About This Video

  • This first-rate reference guide has a clear structure and intuitive index, giving you exactly the information you want in exactly the way you want it
  • Easy to search, browse, or consult when you’re faced with a problem you need to solve
  • This course is divided into recipes, and the bitesize chunks save you time and energy, and keep concepts clear
  • Marvellously written, the author provides expert guidance in clear and concise prose

In Detail

Angular 2 introduces an entirely new paradigm of applications. It wholly embraces all the newest concepts that are built into the next generation of browsers, and it cuts away all the fat and bloat from Angular 1. This course plunges directly into the heart of all the most important Angular 2 concepts.

This course helps you to migrate from Angular 1 application to Angular 2, familiarizes you with the Angular 2 components and covers the reworked Angular 2 form modules in depth.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $124.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
 