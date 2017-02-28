Angular 2 Core Concepts

Recipes that help you become pro at building powerful web apps with Angular 2

About This Video

This first-rate reference guide has a clear structure and intuitive index, giving you exactly the information you want in exactly the way you want it

Easy to search, browse, or consult when you’re faced with a problem you need to solve

This course is divided into recipes, and the bitesize chunks save you time and energy, and keep concepts clear

Marvellously written, the author provides expert guidance in clear and concise prose

In Detail

Angular 2 introduces an entirely new paradigm of applications. It wholly embraces all the newest concepts that are built into the next generation of browsers, and it cuts away all the fat and bloat from Angular 1. This course plunges directly into the heart of all the most important Angular 2 concepts.

This course helps you to migrate from Angular 1 application to Angular 2, familiarizes you with the Angular 2 components and covers the reworked Angular 2 form modules in depth.