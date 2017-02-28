Recipes that help you become pro at building powerful web apps with Angular 2
About This Video
This first-rate reference guide has a clear structure and intuitive index, giving you exactly the information you want in exactly the way you want it
Easy to search, browse, or consult when you’re faced with a problem you need to solve
This course is divided into recipes, and the bitesize chunks save you time and energy, and keep concepts clear
Marvellously written, the author provides expert guidance in clear and concise prose
In Detail
Angular 2 introduces an entirely new paradigm of applications. It wholly embraces all the newest concepts that are built into the next generation of browsers, and it cuts away all the fat and bloat from Angular 1. This course plunges directly into the heart of all the most important Angular 2 concepts.
This course helps you to migrate from Angular 1 application to Angular 2, familiarizes you with the Angular 2 components and covers the reworked Angular 2 form modules in depth.
Implementing Simple Two-Way Data Binding with ngModel 08m 01s
Implementing Basic Field Validation with a FormControl 08m 18s
Bundling Controls with a FormGroup 07m 14s
Bundling FormControls with a FormArray 06m 18s
Implementing Basic Forms with NgForm 09m 28s
Implementing Basic Forms with FormBuilder and formControlName 08m 55s
Creating and Using a Custom Validator 09m 55s
Creating and Using a Custom Asynchronous Validator with Promises 06m 47s
Title:
Angular 2 Core Concepts
By:
Matt Frisbie
Publisher:
Packt Publishing
Formats:
Video
Video:
February 2017
Run time:
3 hours 8 minutes
Matt Frisbie
Matt Frisbie is currently a software engineer at Google. He was the author of the Packt Publishing bestseller AngularJS Web Application Development Cookbook and also has published several video series through O'Reilly. He is active in the Angular community, giving presentations at meetups and doing webcasts.