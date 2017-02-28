Larger Cover Functional Programming in C# - Part 1 By Publisher: Packt Publishing Final Release Date: February 2017 Run time: 2 hours 8 minutes Uncover the secrets of functional programming using C# and change the way you approach your applications forever About This Video This video focuses on the functional paradigm of C#, which will give you a whole new angle on coding with C#

It illustrates the advantages that functional programming brings to the table and the associated coding benefits

This practical course covers all the aspects of functional programming and provides solutions that can be applied in business scenarios In Detail Functional programming makes your application faster, improves performance, and increases your productivity. C# code is written at a higher level of abstraction, so that code will be closer to business requirements, abstracting away many low-level implementation details.This video bridges the language gap for C# developers by showing you how to create and consume functional constructs in C#. We also bridge the domain gap by showing how functional constructs can be applied in business scenarios. We’ll take you through lambda expressions and extension methods, and help you develop a deep understanding of the concepts and practices of LINQ and recursion in C#.By the end of the video, you will be able to write code using the best approach and will be able to perform unit testing in functional programming, changing how you write your applications and revolutionizing your projects. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introducing functional programming The Course Overview 02m 50s Introducing Functional Programming 10m 43s Preparing the C# Compiler 02m 26s Concepts of functional programming 08m 49s Feeling Functional in C# 12m 51s Transforming Imperative Code to Functional Code 16m 09s The Advantages and Disadvantages of Functional Programming 03m 29s Walkthrough Delegates Introducing Delegates 11m 22s Built-in Delegates 07m 00s Distinguishing Variance in Delegates 05m 14s Expressing Anonymous Methods with Lambda Expressions Getting to Know Anonymous Methods 07m 13s Lambda Expressions 08m 44s Subscribing for Events Using Lambda Expressions 06m 03s The Advantages of Using Lambda Expression in Functional Programming 04m 10s Extending Object Functionality with Extension Methods Getting Closer to Extension Methods 03m 44s Calling Extension Methods in the Other Assemblies 04m 52s Leveraging the Interface, Collection, and Object 06m 41s Advantages and Limitations of the Extension Method 05m 49s Title: Functional Programming in C# - Part 1 By: Wisnu Anggoro Publisher: Packt Publishing Formats: Video Video: Run time: 2 hours 8 minutes Wisnu Anggoro Wisnu Anggoro is a Microsoft Certified Professional in C# programming and an experienced C/C++ developer. He has also authored Boost.Asio C++ Network Programming - Second Edition, published by Packt. He has been programming since he was in junior high school and started developing computer applications using the BASIC programming language in the MS-DOS environment. He has a solid experience of smart card programming as well as desktop and web application programming, such as designing, developing, and supporting live use applications for SIM Card Operating System Porting, personalization, PC/SC communication, and other smart card applications that require the use of C# and C/C++. He is currently a senior smart card software engineer at CIPTA, an Indonesian company that specializes in the innovation and technology of smart cards. You can write to him at wisnu@anggoro.net. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews