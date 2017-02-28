Uncover the secrets of functional programming using C# and change the way you approach your applications forever
This video focuses on the functional paradigm of C#, which will give you a whole new angle on coding with C#
It illustrates the advantages that functional programming brings to the table and the associated coding benefits
This practical course covers all the aspects of functional programming and provides solutions that can be applied in business scenarios
Functional programming makes your application faster, improves performance, and increases your productivity. C# code is written at a higher level of abstraction, so that code will be closer to business requirements, abstracting away many low-level implementation details.This video bridges the language gap for C# developers by showing you how to create and consume functional constructs in C#. We also bridge the domain gap by showing how functional constructs can be applied in business scenarios. We’ll take you through lambda expressions and extension methods, and help you develop a deep understanding of the concepts and practices of LINQ and recursion in C#.By the end of the video, you will be able to write code using the best approach and will be able to perform unit testing in functional programming, changing how you write your applications and revolutionizing your projects.
Calling Extension Methods in the Other Assemblies 04m 52s
Leveraging the Interface, Collection, and Object 06m 41s
Advantages and Limitations of the Extension Method 05m 49s
Functional Programming in C# - Part 1
Wisnu Anggoro
Packt Publishing
Video
February 2017
2 hours 8 minutes
Wisnu Anggoro
Wisnu Anggoro is a Microsoft Certified Professional in C# programming and an experienced C/C++ developer. He has also authored Boost.Asio C++ Network Programming - Second Edition, published by Packt. He has been programming since he was in junior high school and started developing computer applications using the BASIC programming language in the MS-DOS environment. He has a solid experience of smart card programming as well as desktop and web application programming, such as designing, developing, and supporting live use applications for SIM Card Operating System Porting, personalization, PC/SC communication, and other smart card applications that require the use of C# and C/C++. He is currently a senior smart card software engineer at CIPTA, an Indonesian company that specializes in the innovation and technology of smart cards. You can write to him at wisnu@anggoro.net.