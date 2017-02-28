Visual Studio 2015 Solutions - Part 1

Build Practical application and web development projects using .NET

About This Video

Get to grips with all the new Visual Studio 2015 features regardless of your preferred programming language

Apply Visual Studio to all areas of development: writing, debugging, and application lifecycle maintenance

Get straightforward and hands-on advice to build both Windows and Android apps

In Detail

Visual Studio 2015 is the premier tool for developers targeting the Microsoft platform. Learning how to effectively use this technology can enhance your productivity while simplifying your most common tasks, allowing you more time to focus on your project.

We will start with Exploring Visual Studio 2015, which deals with the tour of the new features found in the editor itself. Next we will look at Getting Started with Universal Windows Platform Apps, which examines the development process for UWP apps for Windows 10 powered systems. Later will see Web Development, here it covers several areas of web development and how VS2015 can assist you. After that we will see .NET Framework Development that focuses on developing applications that run on .NET. Finally we will be Debugging your .NET Application; here we will look at various ways to debug your .NET-based code.

VS2015 is packed with improvements that increase productivity, and this video walks you through each one in succession to help you smooth your workflow and become more accomplished. From customization and the interface to code snippets and debugging, the Visual Studio upgrade expands your options—and this video is your fast-track guide to getting on board quickly.