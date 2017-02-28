Build Practical application and web development projects using .NET
About This Video
Get to grips with all the new Visual Studio 2015 features regardless of your preferred programming language
Apply Visual Studio to all areas of development: writing, debugging, and application lifecycle maintenance
Get straightforward and hands-on advice to build both Windows and Android apps
In Detail
We will start with Asynchrony in .NET, which deals with the use of asynchronous code to provide more responsive applications and discusses how it may benefit your applications. Next we will look at Unwrapping C++ Development, which tackles the elder statesman of languages served by VISUAL STUDIO 2015. Later will see Working with Team Foundation Server 2015, which describes how Team Foundation Server can benefit your productivity. After that will See Languages, it takes a moment to look at some languages other than .NET and C++, which include Type Script and Python. Python has a long and successful history, and it is now a first-class citizen of Visual Studio. Finally we will see Final Polish, we will cover some ways to extend Visual Studio's abilities, and we will get your app ready for consumption by end users.
Creating installer packages with InstallShield LE 07m 36s
Creating Custom installer packages 06m 23s
Creating Visual Studio Add-ins and Extensions 05m 19s
Creating Your Own Snippets 05m 31s
Title:
Visual Studio 2015 Solutions – Part 2
By:
Jeff Martin
Publisher:
Packt Publishing
Formats:
Video
Video:
February 2017
Run time:
3 hours 11 minutes
Jeff Martin
Jeff Martin has been a contributing writer for InfoQ ( http://www.infoq.com) for over four years, focusing on .NET and Microsoft-based platforms. Experienced in writing, testing, and designing software, he enjoys learning about new technologies and explaining them to a broader audience. You can follow his work at InfoQ as .NET lead editor.