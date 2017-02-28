Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Visual Studio 2015 Solutions – Part 2
By Jeff Martin
Publisher: Packt Publishing
Final Release Date: February 2017
Run time: 3 hours 11 minutes

Build Practical application and web development projects using .NET

About This Video

  • Get to grips with all the new Visual Studio 2015 features regardless of your preferred programming language
  • Apply Visual Studio to all areas of development: writing, debugging, and application lifecycle maintenance
  • Get straightforward and hands-on advice to build both Windows and Android apps

In Detail

We will start with Asynchrony in .NET, which deals with the use of asynchronous code to provide more responsive applications and discusses how it may benefit your applications. Next we will look at Unwrapping C++ Development, which tackles the elder statesman of languages served by VISUAL STUDIO 2015. Later will see Working with Team Foundation Server 2015, which describes how Team Foundation Server can benefit your productivity. After that will See Languages, it takes a moment to look at some languages other than .NET and C++, which include Type Script and Python. Python has a long and successful history, and it is now a first-class citizen of Visual Studio. Finally we will see Final Polish, we will cover some ways to extend Visual Studio's abilities, and we will get your app ready for consumption by end users.

