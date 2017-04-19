Introduction to Adobe Experience Design (XD)

Adobe XD lets designers be designers by making it possible for them to create working prototypes of web sites and apps without writing a single piece of code. Adobe expert Andy Anderson teaches the basics of using Adobe XD and the process of building prototypes in this hands-on course where you don't just see the software, you use it to design an actual working prototype of a very tasty cooking app.

Gain hands-on Adobe XD experience as you design and build a working prototype

Master Adobe XD's core functions, capabilities, interface, toolsets, and shortcuts

Understand how to plan, organize, and create an Adobe XD prototype

Learn how to use Adobe XD with mobile devices and how to export an XD project

Discover the benefits of sharing prototypes with other designers and team members

Explore the differences and similarities between prototypes and functional apps or web sites

Instructor Andy Anderson is the author of over a dozen best-selling books on graphics and design, including the O'Reilly titles "Getting Started with Adobe InDesign CC 2015" and "Learning Lightroom 6/CC". Funny, engaging, and always on point, he's worked with Adobe tools since 1990 and has taught Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Flash, and Dreamweaver to thousands of happy students over the past 25 years.