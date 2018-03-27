Learning Swift, 3rd Edition
Building Apps for macOS, iOS, and Beyond
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2018
Pages: 378
Get valuable hands-on experience with Swift, the open source programming language developed by Apple. With this practical guide, skilled programmers with little or no knowledge of Apple development will learn how to code with the latest version of Swift by developing a working iOS app from start to finish.
You’ll begin with Swift programming basics—including guidelines for making your code "Swifty"—and learn how to work with Xcode and its built-in Interface Builder. Then you’ll dive step-by-step into building and customizing a basic app for taking, editing, and deleting selfies. You’ll also tune and test the app for performance and manage the app’s presence in the App Store.
Divided into four parts, this book includes:
- Swift 4 basics: Learn Swift’s basic building blocks and the features of object-oriented development
- Building the Selfiegram app: Build model objects and the UI for your selfie app and add location support, user settings, and notifications
- Polishing Selfiegram: Create a theme and support for sharing and add custom views, image overlays, and localization
- Beyond app development: Debug and performance test with Xcode, automate chores with Fastlane, and user-test the app with TestFlight