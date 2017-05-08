Search Inside and Read Larger Cover C# 7.0 in a Nutshell The Definitive Reference By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: August 2017 (est.) Pages: 1150 When you have questions about C# 7.0 or the .NET CLR and its core Framework assemblies, this bestselling guide has the answers you need. C# has become a language of unusual flexibility and breadth since its premiere in 2000, but this continual growth means there’s still much more to learn. Organized around concepts and use cases, this thoroughly updated sixth edition provides intermediate and advanced programmers with a concise map of C# and .NET knowledge. Dive in and discover why this Nutshell guide is considered the definitive reference on C#. Get up to speed with all aspects of the C# language, from the basics of syntax and variables, to advanced topics such as pointers and operator overloading

Dig deep into LINQ via three chapters dedicated to the topic

Learn about dynamic, asynchronous, and parallel programming

Work with .NET features, including XML, networking, serialization, reflection, security, application domains, and code contracts

Explore the new C# 7.0 compiler-as-a-service, Roslyn Title: C# 7.0 in a Nutshell By: Joseph Albahari, Ben Albahari Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online

Early Release Ebook Print: Early Release Ebook: Pages: 1150 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-8765-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-8765-0 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-8758-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-8758-8 Joseph Albahari Joseph Albahari is author of C# 5.0 in a Nutshell, C# 5.0 Pocket Reference and LINQ Pocket Reference. He also wrote LINQPad - the popular code scratchpad and LINQ querying utility. View Joseph Albahari's full profile page. Ben Albahari Ben Albahari is the founder of Take On It. He was a Program Manager at Microsoft for 5 years, where he worked on several projects, including the .NET Compact Framework and ADO.NET.



He was the cofounder of Genamics, a provider of tools for C# and J++ programmers, as well as software for DNA and protein sequence analysis. He is cofounder of Auditionist, a casting website for actors in the UK. He is a co-author of C# Essentials, the first C# book from O'Reilly, and of previous editions of C# in a Nutshell. View Ben Albahari's full profile page. Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews