C# 7.0 in a Nutshell

When you have questions about C# 7.0 or the .NET CLR and its core Framework assemblies, this bestselling guide has the answers you need. C# has become a language of unusual flexibility and breadth since its premiere in 2000, but this continual growth means there’s still much more to learn.
Organized around concepts and use cases, this thoroughly updated sixth edition provides intermediate and advanced programmers with a concise map of C# and .NET knowledge. Dive in and discover why this Nutshell guide is considered the definitive reference on C#.
Get up to speed with all aspects of the C# language, from the basics of syntax and variables, to advanced topics such as pointers and operator overloading
Dig deep into LINQ via three chapters dedicated to the topic
Learn about dynamic, asynchronous, and parallel programming
Work with .NET features, including XML, networking, serialization, reflection, security, application domains, and code contracts
Explore the new C# 7.0 compiler-as-a-service, Roslyn
Ben Albahari is the founder of Take On It. He was a Program Manager at Microsoft for 5 years, where he worked on several projects, including the .NET Compact Framework and ADO.NET.
He was the cofounder of Genamics, a provider of tools for C# and J++ programmers, as well as software for DNA and protein sequence analysis. He is cofounder of Auditionist, a casting website for actors in the UK. He is a co-author of C# Essentials, the first C# book from O'Reilly, and of previous editions of C# in a Nutshell.