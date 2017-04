Larger Cover UIKit Dynamics Playing with Physics in iOS By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 45 minutes Managing your iOS app’s user interface keeps getting easier with Apple’s developer tools. This Learning Path focuses on UIKit Dynamics, which provides a way to integrate real-world physics, mechanics, and animation into your app—basically a nifty little physics engine! Learn how to use UIKit dynamics by following Paris, Jon, and Tim as they show how gravity works on a box. Oh, and there's a cool pendulum example as well. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Basics of UIKit Dynamics 01m 00s Creating a Box Affected by Gravity with Collisions 06m 39s Creating a Box You Can Flick to Dismiss 13m 09s Creating a Box That Falls From the Screen 05m 54s Creating a Pendulum 18m 27s Title: UIKit Dynamics By: Paris Buttfield-Addison , Jon Manning , Tim Nugent Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Paris Buttfield-Addison is a mobile app engineer, game designer, and researcher with a passion for making technology simpler and as engaging as possible. Paris recently submitted a PhD investigating how people use tablets for information management.

Jon Manning is a world renown iOS development trainer and writer, game designer and mobile software engineering wizard.He has co-authored two books on mobile development and enjoys re-implementing such things as OpenGL and the Objective-C runtime (in his spare time).Jon is also a researcher in Human-Computer Interaction working towards a PhD.

Tim Nugent pretends to be a mobile app developer, game designer, PhD student, and now he even pretends to be an author. When he isn't busy avoiding being found out as a fraud, he spends most of his time designing and creating little apps and games he won't let anyone see. Tim spent a disproportionately long time writing this tiny little bio, most of which was spent trying to stick a witty sci-fi reference in, before he simply gave up. Tim can be found as @The_McJones on Twitter.