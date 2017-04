Larger Cover Getting Started with Swift on the iPad Working with Apple's Playgrounds By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 12 minutes Getting and Setting up Playgrounds in UnityApple’s Playgrounds have made it easier than ever to take a game from idea to reality with minimal coding. Combine this friendly app-creating environment with the power of a few lines of Swift and you can try out some quick gaming ideas on your iPad, which lets you test your user interface and game mechanics in its future setting. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Getting and Setting up Playgrounds 01m 43s Working with Code in Apple's Playgrounds 03m 46s Playing with Shapes in Apple's Playgrounds 03m 09s Apple-provided Playgrounds 03m 32s Title: Getting Started with Swift on the iPad By: Paris Buttfield-Addison , Jon Manning , Tim Nugent Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Video Video: Run time: 12 minutes Paris Buttfield-Addison Paris Buttfield-Addison is a mobile app engineer, game designer, and researcher with a passion for making technology simpler and as engaging as possible. Paris recently submitted a PhD investigating how people use tablets for information management. Jon Manning Jon Manning is a world renown iOS development trainer and writer, game designer and mobile software engineering wizard.He has co-authored two books on mobile development and enjoys re-implementing such things as OpenGL and the Objective-C runtime (in his spare time).Jon is also a researcher in Human-Computer Interaction working towards a PhD. Tim Nugent Tim Nugent pretends to be a mobile app developer, game designer, PhD student, and now he even pretends to be an author. When he isn't busy avoiding being found out as a fraud, he spends most of his time designing and creating little apps and games he won't let anyone see. Tim spent a disproportionately long time writing this tiny little bio, most of which was spent trying to stick a witty sci-fi reference in, before he simply gave up. Tim can be found as @The_McJones on Twitter. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Video: $19.99 (Streaming, Downloadable) This item is not available.