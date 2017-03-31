Larger Cover Steering Agile Architecture Fundamentals By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Run time: 1 hour 23 minutes How can we steer architecture toward a cohesive result in projects developed with agility? How do we judge the nature of this problem? These are some of the fundamental questions we answer in this introduction to a concrete approach of steering agile architecture. We build an argument and introduce the notion of software assessment as an essential discipline for decision making and steering agile architecture. The goal of this video is to change the way software architects and developers perceive software architecture, especially in the context of a project developed with agility. We start from the fundamentals and define our view of software architecture as a means of supporting decision making. We then go through several case studies to show how steering architecture can look in practice. We describe the daily approach to growing architecture by involving the entire team, and we distill the skills needed to make this happen. We further expand the lessons to deal with other facets of agile architecture and introduce the humane assessment method. Finally, we go deeper into the means of exposing architectural problems, and we pay particular attention to the nature of tools that should be involved in every software development project. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Overview of the Steering Agile Architecture Course 01m 46s How Not to Read Code and Why it Matters for Agile Architecture 35m 10s Architecture is a Business Asset and an Emergent Artifact 21m 11s Architecture as a Means for Technical Decision Making 21m 30s Steering Agile Architecture: A Summary 04m 07s Title: Steering Agile Architecture Fundamentals By: Tudor Gîrba Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Video Video: Run time: 1 hour 23 minutes Tudor Gîrba Tudor Gîrba is a software environmentalist and the founder of feenk gmbh, a consulting and coaching company. Tudor leads the work on the Moose platform for software and data analysis and founded the Glamorous Toolkit project for rethinking the IDE. He believes that software assessment must be recognized as a critical software engineering activity, and he authored the humane assessment method to help teams to rethink the way they manage large software systems and datasets. Tudor also argues that storytelling should be prominent in software development. He is a board member of the Pharo live programming environment. In 2014, he won the prestigious Dahl-Nygaard Junior Prize for his work on the modeling and visualization of evolution and interplay of large numbers of objects. Tudor holds a PhD from the University of Bern. View Tudor Gîrba's full profile page. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews