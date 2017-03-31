Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Larger Cover
Case Studies of Steering Agile Architecture
By Tudor Gîrba
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Run time: 1 hour 36 minutes

We explore how steering agile architecture can look like in practice by learning from concrete case studies. Even though each case study exhibits a distinct problem, all of them can be dealt with in a uniform way.

In the following segments, we take a look at case studies to learn how understanding the situation informs the design process and leads to actions. Each case study exhibits a distinct problem, yet all of these case studies could be handled with the same tools and approach.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Video:  $29.99
(Streaming, Downloadable)
This item is not available.
 