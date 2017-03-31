Larger Cover Growing Agile Architecture by Empowering Teams By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Run time: 53 minutes We detail the process of dealing with architectural constraints through a daily assessment process, and we detail the skills and techniques required. In these segments, we step back and detail the process of dealing with architectural constraints on a daily basis. We tackle the organizational problems and the skills that are needed to get the process to work in practice. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Growing Architecture in an Agile Environment: Context and Outlook 00m 47s Beyond Technical Debt 09m 08s Dealing with Technical Tasks using an Agile Architecture Practice 09m 36s The Daily Assessment Process for Guiding Agile Architecture 17m 59s The Stakeholder and The Facilitator Roles for Steering Agile Architecture 13m 25s Growing Architecture in an Agile Environment: A Summary 02m 40s Title: Growing Agile Architecture by Empowering Teams By: Tudor Gîrba Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Tudor Gîrba Tudor Gîrba is a software environmentalist and the founder of feenk gmbh, a consulting and coaching company. Tudor leads the work on the Moose platform for software and data analysis and founded the Glamorous Toolkit project for rethinking the IDE. He believes that software assessment must be recognized as a critical software engineering activity, and he authored the humane assessment method to help teams to rethink the way they manage large software systems and datasets. Tudor also argues that storytelling should be prominent in software development. He is a board member of the Pharo live programming environment. In 2014, he won the prestigious Dahl-Nygaard Junior Prize for his work on the modeling and visualization of evolution and interplay of large numbers of objects. Tudor holds a PhD from the University of Bern.