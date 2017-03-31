Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Growing Agile Architecture by Empowering Teams
By Tudor Gîrba
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Run time: 53 minutes

We detail the process of dealing with architectural constraints through a daily assessment process, and we detail the skills and techniques required.

In these segments, we step back and detail the process of dealing with architectural constraints on a daily basis. We tackle the organizational problems and the skills that are needed to get the process to work in practice.

